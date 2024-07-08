Overview

John handles a range of complex litigation matters, including financial fraud, defense of financial institutions, and cutting-edge cybersecurity issues. As a former federal prosecutor with a strong focus on high-profile and sensitive cases, John represents Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and government contractors in investigations, class actions, and regulatory proceedings. He has also led numerous governmental and internal investigations into a wide range of matters, including financial crimes, insider abuses, consumer protection violations, whistleblower matters, and bribery allegations.

Among John’s notable accomplishments includes his appointment as the first Special Master in the Takata Airbag Products Liability Multi-District Litigation, one of the most significant and complex product liability cases in recent history.

John has a wealth of experience with successful verdicts in more than a dozen jury trials and positive outcomes in dozens of evidentiary hearings. For decades, he has handled adversarial proceedings by government agencies including the Department of Justice (DOJ), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and bank regulators in civil, criminal, and administrative matters covering the False Claims Act (FCA), Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML), Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and allegations of fraud. He has recently handled various matters relating to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), including several with the DOJ.

In the realm of cybersecurity, John has a track record of advising and defending companies facing cyber intrusions, extortion, corporate espionage, trade secret theft, and data breach events. He has counseled organizations during some of the most public and impactful data breaches, helping them navigate enforcement matters, class action and civil suits, and related legal challenges. He has served as the lead lawyer in a number of cyber class action matters obtaining favorable opinions from courts around the country.

John has represented close to a hundred financial institutions, FinTech companies, and other financial companies across the country. He provides counsel on issues relating to consumer and regulatory compliance, assisting his clients in preparing for examinations, investigations, and evolving cybersecurity risks. His experience extends to guiding these institutions through compliance and enforcement matters, including those involving financial crimes, insider trading, BSA/AML practices, fair lending matters, and other complex regulatory matters.

John began his legal career with a clerkship for the Honorable Federico A. Moreno of the Southern District of Florida. His experience throughout his career has led to frequent speaking engagements, where he shares his knowledge on issues related to cybersecurity, banking law, and financial crimes.

Experience

  • Defended clients in class actions around the country involving breaches of sensitive financial data, health information, and the infiltration of email accounts, including In Re: Yahoo! Inc. Customer Data Security Breach Litigation involving 3 billion user accounts. There are representative published data breach decisions in matters he handled in the Eleventh Circuit, Southern District of Florida, Northern District of Georgia, Northern District of Illinois, and Northern District of California.
  • Handled several FCA investigations for loan originators and borrowers involved in the PPP program.
  • Negotiated favorable outcomes with the DOJ on multiple FCA matters involving PPP loans.
  • Led multiple matters for health care companies and government contractors involving alleged civil and criminal violations of the FCA and related statutes, including for Balfour Beatty Communities that operates over 50 military bases throughout the US.
  • Led investigations into FCPA, intellectual property theft, and financial fraud matters.
  • Conducted investigations for multiple large multinational companies involving operations in South America, the Caribbean, and Asia relating to fraud, corruption, financial irregularities, trade secrets, and sensitive data theft.
  • Led multiple internal investigations for financial institutions relating to BSA/AML matters, payment systems, and lending irregularities.
  • Represented financial institutions and financial service providers during “Operation Chokepoint” relating to payment processors and short-term lending.
  • Counseled and defended multiple Fintech financial institutions and companies on business and regulatory issues.
  • Responded to “15 day letters” from primary regulators in almost every region of the continental US and Puerto Rico on BSA/AML, UDAAP (Unfair and Deceptive or Abusive Acts or Practices), fair lending, and Regulation O issues. Experience includes regulatory ratings appeals and negotiating consent orders, memoranda of understanding, and other private resolutions on behalf of financial institutions.
  • Represented over 20 financial institutions that were threatened or referred to the DOJ on fair lending matters. Also represented companies involved in indirect auto lending on fair lending matters.
  • Represented directors and officers in regulatory sworn statements and regularly defends clients before the regulatory examiners, FinCEN, DOJ, and other agencies.
  • Counseled and defended companies relating to online gaming, fantasy sports, and payment processing.
  • Defended the company that employed the alleged Washington Navy Yard shooter in law enforcement, regulatory, and Congressional investigations.
  • Trial experience includes high-profile, politically significant cases such as an international airplane hijacking, the armed kidnapping of a federal employee, a multi-faceted mail fraud scheme targeting several schools, and the attempted online enticement of a minor.
  • Frequently works with information security consultants, forensic auditors, and statisticians or economists for clients. Experience includes deposing opposition experts including on statistical analyses.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a Leader in Litigation: General Commercial, Florida, Chambers USA, 2022-2024
  • Recognized for Commercial Litigation and Criminal Defense: White-Collar, The Best Lawyers in America, 2016-2024
  • Selected as a "Super Lawyer" in Florida, Super Lawyers magazine, 2018-2019
  • Selected as a “Top Lawyer,” Corporate and Business Litigation, South Florida Legal Guide, 2015-2016
  • Selected as a “Top Up & Comer,” South Florida Legal Guide, 2013-2014
  • Named a Privacy & Consumer Protection Rising Star, Law360, 2013
  • Selected as a “Rising Star” in Florida, Super Lawyers magazine, 2009-2011, 2013
  • Named one of the “Top 40 Under 40,” South Florida Business Journal, 2012
  • Named one of the “40 Under 40 Outstanding Lawyers” of Miami-Dade County, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2011
  • Named among Florida’s “Legal Elite” for Commercial Litigation, Florida Trend magazine, 2010
  • Samuel J. Heyman Fellow for Public Service, Harvard Law School

Affiliations

Professional

  • Former Chair and Member, Southern District of Florida, Ad Hoc Committee on Attorney Admissions, Peer Review and Attorney Grievance
  • Former Member, Southern District of Florida, Committee for Reappointment of Magistrate Judges
  • Former Member, Southern District of Florida, Bench & Bar Planning Committee

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • January 17, 2019
    Event
    Presenter
    Cyber Threat Landscape: Cases, Trends, and Risk Management
  • March 13, 2018
    Event
    Speaker
    Cybersecurity: Lessons from the Largest Reported Breaches in History, Independent Community Bankers of America’s (ICBA) 2018 National Convention, Community Banking LIVE!
  • May 9, 2017
    Event
    Presenter
    Cybersecurity: The Role of the Bank Director, ICBA Webinar
  • November 2, 2015
    Event
    Speaker
    When Elections Impact on Compliance in Latin America, Iberian Lawyer In-House Club
  • November 2, 2015
    Event
    The Latin American Café: When elections impact compliance in Latin America
  • June 26, 2015
    Event
    Speaker
    Masters Seminar on Ethics, The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Committee and The Professional Ethics Committee, Florida Bar Annual Convention
  • June 24, 2015
    Event
    Speaker
    FCPA Implications of Foreign Sponsorships in the Wake of the FIFA Investigation
  • March 3, 2015
    Event
    Speaker
    Fair Lending, UDAAP and Third-Party Risk, 2015 CEO Affiliation Program, Park City, Utah
  • June 25, 2014 and 2013
    Event
    Speaker
    Economic Crime in the Digital Age Briefing, Sandpiper Partners LLC
  • April 25, 2014
    Event
    Panel Leader
    White Collar, Southern District of Florida Bench and Bar Conference
  • June 5-7, 2013
    Event
    Speaker
    2013 Bank Audit Committee Conference, Chicago, IL
  • May 2013
    Event
    Law360 Q&A
  • May 14, 2013
    Event
    Speaker
    FIBA presents: Cybersecurity and Privacy, Risks and Repercussions, Miami, FL
  • February 20, 2013
    Event
    Presenter
    Cybersecurity and The Executive Order: A Practical Guide, Webinar
  • January 2013
    Event
    Presenter
    Data Breach and Privacy Litigation, International Association of Privacy Professionals Practical Privacy Series conference, New York, NY
  • September 10-12, 2012
    Event
    Co-presenter
    2012 American Mortgage Conference Fair Lending, UDAAP and Other Regulatory Gotchas for Mortgage Bankers, North Carolina Bankers Association, Raleigh, NC
  • July 18, 2012
    Event
    Co-presenter
    Fair Lending, UDAAP and Compliance Issues, Independent Community Bankers of America, Webinar
  • March 8, 2012
    Event
    Presenter
    Ethics in Federal Practice, Federal Bar Association, Miami, FL
  • February 7, 2012
    Event
    Co-presenter
    Fair Lending and Compliance Issues, Western Independent Bankers, Webinar
  • January 17, 2012
    Event
    Co-presenter
    Fair Lending and Compliance Issues, North Carolina Bankers Association, Webinar
  • January 9, 2012
    Event
    Co-presenter
    Fair Lending and Compliance Issues, Louisiana Bankers Association, Webinar
  • December 8, 2011
    Event
    Co-presenter, with Peter Weinstock
    Fair Lending, Independent Community Bankers of America, Webinar
  • July 2010
    Event
    Speaker
    Private and Public Cooperation, United States Secret Service, Miami Electronic Crimes Taskforce Meeting, Miami, FL
  • May 2010
    Event
    Keynote Speaker
    Private and Public Cooperation, United States Secret Service, Kansas City and St. Louis Electronic Crimes Taskforce Inaugurations

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Harvard Law School, 2000

BA, Classics and History, Amherst College, 1995

Admissions

Florida

District of Columbia

New York

Clerkships

  • US District Court, Southern District of Florida
Jump to Page