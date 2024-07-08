John handles a range of complex litigation matters, including financial fraud, defense of financial institutions, and cutting-edge cybersecurity issues. As a former federal prosecutor with a strong focus on high-profile and sensitive cases, John represents Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and government contractors in investigations, class actions, and regulatory proceedings. He has also led numerous governmental and internal investigations into a wide range of matters, including financial crimes, insider abuses, consumer protection violations, whistleblower matters, and bribery allegations.

Among John’s notable accomplishments includes his appointment as the first Special Master in the Takata Airbag Products Liability Multi-District Litigation, one of the most significant and complex product liability cases in recent history.

John has a wealth of experience with successful verdicts in more than a dozen jury trials and positive outcomes in dozens of evidentiary hearings. For decades, he has handled adversarial proceedings by government agencies including the Department of Justice (DOJ), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and bank regulators in civil, criminal, and administrative matters covering the False Claims Act (FCA), Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML), Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and allegations of fraud. He has recently handled various matters relating to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), including several with the DOJ.