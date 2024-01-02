Co-head of the firm’s intellectual property practice, John Gary has 30 years of experience with broad-based intellectual property matters and software litigation, counseling the world’s leading companies on protecting their brands. Numerous ranking and other publications recognize him as an industry leader, including Chambers, Legal 500, and Best Lawyers. Clients have told Chambers that he “provides a very strong service” (2023) and Legal 500 that he is “always informative, helpful, and clear” (2023). World Trademark Review 1000 calls him a ”well-rounded practitioner who is equally brilliant across the contentious/non-contentious divide” (2024), notes that he “knows how to get things done” (2023), and has said he exhibits “keen awareness of the evolving social media scene and the issues it presents for innovative brand owners” (2022).

John Gary particularly focuses his IP practice on brand protection; software audits and disputes; online enforcement, including domain name counseling and litigation under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP); trade secret protection; IP asset licensing; and litigation under the Lanham Act and the Copyright Act.