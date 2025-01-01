John Hogg
Associate
Overview
John is an associate on Hunton Andrew Kurth’s aviation, marine and asset finance team. John’s experience includes advising on cross-border asset finance transactions involving syndicated and bilateral debt financing and sale and purchase transactions.
Experience
- Shipping (Commercial) – advised shipowners and financiers on the sale, acquisition and financing of a variety of second hand and newbuild vessels, including tanker, cargo, bunker, heavy lift and passenger vessels.
- Aviation (Commercial) – advised a UK airline in respect of its engine leasing arrangements.
- Aviation (Corporate Jets) – represented aircraft owners on a number of private jet transactions.
- Equipment (Medical) - advised the equipment financing arm of a UK bank in connection with the financing of medical equipment provided to 5 NHS Trusts.
- Energy (Solar) - advised a global energy company in respect of large capacity (555MW+) solar farms located in Romania with financing in excess of €300million and multi-jurisdictional security packages.
- Private Credit – acted for a private credit institution on a £25m warehouse facility to fund development loans and bridge loans for a UK listed real estate lender.
Education
Legal Practice Course, BPP University, 2020
Graduate Diploma in Law, BPP University, 2019
MA (Hons), History, University of Edinburgh, 2017
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)