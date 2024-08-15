John R. Holzgraefe
Special Counsel
Overview
John’s practice focuses on representation of privately held companies, including private equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, and other business transactions and contracts. John brings a practical approach in helping to find business solutions to address legal issues. His industry experience includes advertising, software, technology, manufacturing, and automobile dealerships.
Experience
- Represented companies as outside general counsel.
- Represented various companies and investors in transactions involving senior secured debt financing, subordinate debt financing, preferred stock, common stock, warrants, and various combinations of these securities.
- Represented purchasers in their purchase of advertising, technology and manufacturing businesses and automobile dealerships.
- Represented sellers in the sale of closely-held businesses.
- Represented high-growth businesses on intellectual property protection strategies, and transactions involving the acquisition or licensing of intellectual property rights.
- Represented advertising agencies in their negotiation of advertising and marketing services agreements, including Internet and e-commerce applications.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association, 1980 - present
- Member, Dallas Bar Association, 1980 - 2023
- Member, Southwest Venture Forum, 1987 - 2022; Southwest Venture Forum Program Committee, 1995 - 2022
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
Education
JD, Duke University School of Law, with distinction, Order of the Coif, 1979
MBA, Drake University, 1976
BA, Drake University, summa cum laude, 1976
Admissions
Texas