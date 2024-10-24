John’s practice focuses on all aspects of real estate development and land use law. John is the administrative partner of the firm’s Washington, DC, office and a member of the firm’s Real Estate, Development and Finance group. John’s practice focuses on zoning and land use regulation, real estate-related environmental regulations, public facilities availability, land use litigation, real estate transactions, eminent domain, local government law and public/private partnerships.

Over the course of his legal career, John has represented property owners, investors and developers in matters involving all facets of the use of property. John has a proven track record of securing timely and well-crafted land use approvals.