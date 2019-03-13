As the senior member and founder of the Firm's P3 and Infrastructure practice, John’s practice focuses on public-private infrastructure development, public finance, capital finance and complex commercial lending. John is among the few lawyers nationally with substantial experience on both the project development and the public finance sides of structuring transactions for a broad range of public and private infrastructure projects, including airports, roads and highways, convention and conference centers, educational facilities, government administrative facilities and water and wastewater facilities. Clients describe John as “a very intuitive and excellent negotiator [who] is able to discuss and explain issues to non-lawyers in a very effective manner” (Chambers USA, 2020).

John also serves as co-head of the firm’s Business Practice Group that includes its corporate, energy and infrastructure, capital finance and real estate and tax and ERISA teams. He previously served as the first Managing Partner of the firm’s Richmond office and as head of the firm’s Public Finance practice group.