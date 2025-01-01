John Courtney, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

John P. Courtney

Special Counsel

Overview

John's practice focus is on trademark clearance, registration, and protection, including litigation in state and federal courts and inter partes proceedings before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He also advises clients on copyright, trade secret, unfair competition and other intellectual property matters, including domain name issues, intellectual property licenses, transfers, and agreements.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Profiled as one of “Texas’ Top Rated Lawyers” by ALM in Business & Commercial Law (2012)

Affiliations

Professional

  • Houston Bar Association
  • State Bar of Texas
    • Litigation Section
    • Intellectual Property Section
  • International Trademark Association

Education

JD, Baylor Law School, 1983

BA, Philosophy, Tulane University, 1980

Admissions

Texas

Courts

US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit

US District Court, Northern District of Texas

US District Court, Southern District of Texas

