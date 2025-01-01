John P. Courtney
Special Counsel
Overview
John's practice focus is on trademark clearance, registration, and protection, including litigation in state and federal courts and inter partes proceedings before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He also advises clients on copyright, trade secret, unfair competition and other intellectual property matters, including domain name issues, intellectual property licenses, transfers, and agreements.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Profiled as one of “Texas’ Top Rated Lawyers” by ALM in Business & Commercial Law (2012)
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
- State Bar of Texas
- Litigation Section
- Intellectual Property Section
- International Trademark Association
Education
JD, Baylor Law School, 1983
BA, Philosophy, Tulane University, 1980
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas