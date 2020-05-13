John R. Schneider
Partner
Overview
John’s practice focuses on representing banks and other financial institutions in connection with leveraged and asset-based lending transactions and asset securitizations. John has extensive experience representing senior and junior lenders in acquisition financings, including leveraged buyouts and tender offers, and other recapitalizations and going private transactions. Additionally, John regularly advises lenders with matters relating to troubled loans, work-outs and loan restructuring matters.
Experience
- Represented a commercial finance company in connection with a multi-tranched $42.5 million credit facility to finance a sponsor led purchase of a logistics software provider.
- Represented a commercial finance company in connection with a multi-tranched $235 million credit facility for a private correctional services provider.
- Represented a commercial finance company in connection with a $150 million senior credit facility for a security alarm company.
- Represented a hedge fund in connection with a $70 million senior credit facility secured by CLO residual interests.
- Represented a hedge fund in connection with a $100 million senior credit facility to a specialty finance company.
- Counsel to CDO collateral manager in connection with restructurings of various portfolio investments.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Banking & Finance, Georgia, Chambers USA, 2007-2024
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Banking and Finance Law, Georgia, The Best Lawyers in America, 2020-2024
- Selected for inclusion in “Super Lawyers,” Banking Law, Georgia Super Lawyers magazine, 2007-2009
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Turnaround Management Association, 2001-2011
- Member, Legal Advisory Committee of The Loan Syndications & Trading Association, 2004-2011
Education
JD, University of Georgia School of Law, Editor in Chief, Georgia Journal of International and Comparative Law, 1988
BA, St. John’s University, magna cum laude, 1984
Admissions
Georgia
New York
Clerkships
- US District Court, Northern District of Georgia