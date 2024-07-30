A partner on the firm’s Corporate, Securities, and Government Investigations team with more than a decade of experience, John focuses his practice on derivative suits, M&A litigation, securities class actions, and corporate governance. He guides clients through a variety of investigations, including on behalf of corporations, boards of directors, and special committees, and investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He also litigates a host of other complex commercial disputes involving breach of contract claims and business torts.

In addition, John advises clients on state government ethics issues, including the Virginia Campaign Finance Reform Act of 2006, Virginia’s Conflict of Interests Acts, and lobbying laws.

John maintains an active pro bono practice. He has pursued Section 1983 claims and violations of the Fair Housing Act for pro bono clients in Virginia’s federal courts, and has represented multiple pro bono clients as amicus curiae before the US Supreme Court.

Benchmark Litigation recognized John in their 40 & Under Hot List. He has also has been named a recommended lawyer for Securities Litigation by the Legal 500 United States and a “rising star” by Virginia Super Lawyers.