Johnathon Schronce
Overview
A partner on the firm’s Corporate, Securities, and Government Investigations team with more than a decade of experience, John focuses his practice on derivative suits, M&A litigation, securities class actions, and corporate governance. He guides clients through a variety of investigations, including on behalf of corporations, boards of directors, and special committees, and investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He also litigates a host of other complex commercial disputes involving breach of contract claims and business torts.
In addition, John advises clients on state government ethics issues, including the Virginia Campaign Finance Reform Act of 2006, Virginia’s Conflict of Interests Acts, and lobbying laws.
John maintains an active pro bono practice. He has pursued Section 1983 claims and violations of the Fair Housing Act for pro bono clients in Virginia’s federal courts, and has represented multiple pro bono clients as amicus curiae before the US Supreme Court.
Benchmark Litigation recognized John in their 40 & Under Hot List. He has also has been named a recommended lawyer for Securities Litigation by the Legal 500 United States and a “rising star” by Virginia Super Lawyers.
Experience
- Derivative litigation (Fla.): Successfully represented Fortune 500 company seeking dismissal of derivative action challenging executive compensation. Decision affirmed on appeal.
- Derivative litigation (Va.): Represented special committee of the board of directors of Fortune 500 company investigating multiple shareholder derivative demands.
- Derivative litigation (E.D. Va.): Successfully defended closely held corporation in derivative action challenging executive compensation. Decision affirmed by the Fourth Circuit.
- Derivative litigation (Del.): Represented the US Chamber of Commerce as amicus curiae in Tornetta v. Musk (Del. Ch. 2024).
- Section 1782 litigation (S.D.N.Y.): Successfully defended application for discovery in aid of a foreign proceeding under 28 U.S.C. § 1782 targeted at the acquisition of a Spanish bank. Decision affirmed by the Second Circuit.
- Preferred Shareholder Litigation (Md.): Obtained dismissal of a class action brought by a preferred shareholder of a REIT alleging a breach of contract and a breach of fiduciary duty in connection with a merger with another REIT. Decision affirmed on appeal.
- Mergers and Acquisitions (N.C.): Represented a Fortune 500 energy company and its board of directors in shareholder class actions in state and federal court in connection with a $13 billion merger with another Fortune 500 energy company.
- Mergers and Acquisitions (N.C.): Represented private equity firm in shareholder class action challenging acquisition of manufacturing company.
- Mergers and Acquisitions (Tex.): Defended shareholder lawsuit to enjoin the $2.4 billion merger of Cash America International, Inc. with First Cash Financial Services, Inc.
- Mergers and Acquisitions (La.): Represented former directors and officers of a public company in a shareholder class action challenging a $3.4 billion merger.
- Mergers and Acquisitions (Cal.): Represented a Fortune 100 corporation in shareholder class actions brought in connection with the acquisition of a technology company. The action was dismissed on the pleadings.
- Mergers and Acquisitions (Del.): Represented private equity firm in two shareholder class actions brought in connection with the acquisition of a design and manufacturing company.
- Mergers and Acquisitions (E.D. Va.): Successfully defended lawsuit by seller’s creditor alleging that acquirer of assets was liable for the seller’s debts.
- Securities Litigation (S.D.N.Y.): Represented a former REIT in action by noteholders alleging various contract and business tort claims in connection with a repurchase of securities.
- Real Estate Litigation (Va.): Obtained summary judgment on behalf of a REIT in connection with a dispute concerning acquisition of a portfolio property.
- Confidential RMBS Working Group Investigation: Represented an issuer of subprime RMBS in a government investigation relating to disclosures in RMBS offering materials. The matter was terminated without penalty after two years of investigation.
- Confidential SEC Investigation: Represented an underwriter of municipal bonds in an investigation regarding the accuracy of disclosures in the Official Statement.
- Arbitration: Successfully defended an energy company over indemnification claims associated with its acquisition of a fuel plant.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
-
Named to the “40 & Under List,” Benchmark Litigation, 2024
- Recommended for Securities Litigation: Defense, Legal 500 United States, 2021
- Selected as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation, Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, 2015–2019
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, Richmond Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 7 Minute ReadJuly 30, 2024Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadJuly 8, 2024Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadApril 22, 2024Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 16, 2023Legal Update
- September 25, 2019Legal Update
- September 20, 2019Legal Update
- October 23, 2017Legal Update
- July 10, 2017Legal Update
- July 6, 2016Legal Update
News
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 26, 2023News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 3, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 7, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 27, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 31, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 1, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 2, 2018News
Education
JD, Harvard Law School, Senior Editor, Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy, 2010
BA, Political Science and History, Duke University, magna cum laude, 2007
Admissions
Virginia
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
US District Court, Western District of Virginia
Areas of Focus
- Securities Litigation and SEC Enforcement
- Litigation
- Mergers and Acquisitions Litigation
- Appeals
- Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals
- Rocket Docket Practice (US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia)
- White Collar, Regulatory Defense and Investigations
- Global Economic Development, Commerce, and Government Relations Group
- International Arbitration and Transnational Litigation