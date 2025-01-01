Johnson Mihaly
Associate
Overview
Johnson is an associate on the Energy & Infrastructure team focusing on regulatory matters for the electric utility sector.
Johnson represents public utilities, including independent system operators (ISOs) and regional transmission operators (RTOs), and utility companies in relation to the design and operation of wholesale electricity markets and infrastructure development. Additionally, Johnson works on tenant rights issues through the firm's Church Hill Pro Bono office.
Experience
- Represents public utilities, including ISOs and RTOs, in proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
- Represents electric and water utilities in rate proceedings before the Virginia State Corporation Commission.
- Provides regulatory advice to investor-owned utilities.
Education
JD, Emory University School of Law, with Honors, 2024
BA, Spanish and Philosophy, Roanoke College, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, 2020
Admissions
Virginia
Languages
- Spanish