Jonathan L. Lewis
Overview
Jonathan is a seasoned antitrust and competition lawyer with significant commercial litigation experience serving clients in diverse sectors, including manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, health care, and technology. He has extensive experience litigating all types of commercial claims, including antitrust, breach of contract, tortious interference, and misapproporiation of trade secrets claims. He also advises clients regarding the management of their day-to-day business risks, counsels on corporate transactions, and provides litigation defense.
Jonathan’s antitrust litigation experience includes price fixing, exclusive dealing, tying, predatory pricing, monopolization, and attempted monopolization. He has repeatedly convinced courts to deny motions for class certification, including in antitrust and consumer fraud class actions.
Known for providing substantive antitrust analysis of proposed transactions, Jonathan advises on a wide range of issues, including merger review and pre-merger integration planning, distribution and franchising, and other business practices. He also represents clients before federal and state antitrust enforcement authorities in the course of investigations concerning distribution practices and pre- and post-merger review.
Experience
- Currently serving as lead counsel for one of the nation’s leading suppliers of store-brand over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and consumer health care products in a lawsuit alleging claims under federal and New York State antitrust law, along with breach of contract and tortious interference with contract claims.
- As lead counsel, represented a leading pharmacy retail chain selling a store-brand OTC pharmaceutical and facing a consumer fraud labeling class action, and convinced court to dismiss the action.
- As lead counsel, resolved (for a nominal amount) consumer fraud labeleling class action filed against a leading membership-only warehouse club.
- As lead counsel, convinced court to deny class certification on behalf of a manufacturer of premium water treatment equipment in a case in which plaintiffs alleged the defendants deceptively sold them water treatment systems after creating the false impression that their home water supply was unsafe to drink.
- As lead counsel, represented a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals as a third party in the Federal Trade Commission’s litigated merger challenge to a $625 million transaction.
- As lead counsel, represented a manufacturer of premium water treatment equipment in numerous dealer termination lawsuits.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- The Best Lawyers in America, published by Best Lawyers (2020-2024)
- The Legal 500: US Leading Lawyers (2017-2018)
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association (ABA)
- Member, ABA Section of Antitrust Law, 1999 – Present
- Member, Competition Editorial Advisory Board, Law360, 2016-2018
- Chair, Antitrust & Unfair Competition Law Section Council, Illinois State Bar Association, 2007-2008
Education
JD, University of Michigan Law School, cum laude, 1999
MPM, University of Maryland, 1993
BA, University of Maryland, Honors in Economics, 1992
Admissions
District of Columbia
Illinois
Courts
US District Court for the District of Columbia
US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois