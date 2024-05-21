Jonathan’s antitrust litigation experience includes price fixing, exclusive dealing, tying, predatory pricing, monopolization, and attempted monopolization. He has repeatedly convinced courts to deny motions for class certification, including in antitrust and consumer fraud class actions.

Known for providing substantive antitrust analysis of proposed transactions, Jonathan advises on a wide range of issues, including merger review and pre-merger integration planning, distribution and franchising, and other business practices. He also represents clients before federal and state antitrust enforcement authorities in the course of investigations concerning distribution practices and pre- and post-merger review.