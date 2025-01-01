Jonathan Liu
Associate
Overview
Jonathan is an associate on the labor and employment team who focuses his practice on defending companies against employment claims. Jonathan has broad experience litigating employment claims. He has represented employers in a wide range of actions from single-plaintiff discrimination and harassment claims to bet-the-company wage and hour class, collective, and representative litigation. Jonathan defends employers before state and federal public enforcement agencies, trial courts, arbitrators, and appellate courts.
Experience
- Secured attorney fee award for employer after obtaining summary judgment in a class action lawsuit alleging violations of the California and federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Acts.
- Obtained summary judgment in favor of national restaurant chain in a California Private Attorneys General Act lawsuit alleging managers were misclassified as exempt; affirmed by court of appeals.
- Opposed conditional certification of a nationwide collective action of loan officers under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
- Petitioned Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for review of trial court’s remand order under the California Class Action Fairness Act and obtained reversal.
Education
JD, Duke University School of Law, 2011
BA, University of California, Los Angeles, magna cum laude, 2007
Admissions
California