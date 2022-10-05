Jonathan advises clients on all areas of UK and EU data protection law, including GDPR, e-commerce, incident response, online privacy and general compliance work. Jonathan is experienced in managing global compliance projects and drafting, advising and negotiating a variety of commercial contracts, including data processing and outsourcing agreements. Jonathan also advises clients in response to security incidents, including liaising with and advising key stakeholders and preparing notifications to the regulator and affected individuals.

In addition, Jonathan has experience in assisting clients with day-to-day HR matters, including drafting complex employment documentation, advising on data protection issues in the workplace, and handling labor and employment disputes, including unfair dismissal and discrimination claims.