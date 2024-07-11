Jordan focuses on complex litigation, developing strategies and providing solution-based advice for her clients. Jordan is an associate and a member of the firm’s litigation team. She has experience navigating all stages of litigation. Prior to joining the firm, Jordan gave informed guidance to her clients by researching, evaluating and litigating workers compensation disputes. She is noted for educating and informally advising various clients via published articles and webinar presentations about the changing landscape of North Carolina laws. In law school, as a student practitioner, Jordan worked directly with several North Carolina nonprofit organizations by providing transactional and corporate counsel advice.