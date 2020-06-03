Jordan Hirsch
Overview
Jordan’s practice covers general corporate and securities matters with a particular emphasis on the energy industry. Jordan has represented some of the largest energy companies in the world and has assisted clients with more than:
- 165 public and private offerings of debt and equity securities with a combined transaction value in excess of $130 billion; and
- 70 M&A transactions to completion with a combined deal value of more than $40 billion.
Jordan’s skill in the capital markets and M&A space has been recognized by numerous publications. The US Legal 500 named him a leading lawyer for Capital Markets: High Yield Debt Offerings (2019), Equity Capital Markets (2017, 2018), Mergers & Acquisitions (2016, 2018), and Debt Capital Markets (2018), and The Texas Lawbook named him one of the top 20 lawyers in Texas M&A, by deal count. Jordan was also recognized as a “Texas Rising Star” by Super Lawyers for 8 years (2014-2021) and as a lawyer “On the Rise” by Texas Lawyer (2019).
Jordan regularly advises public companies in connection with periodic reporting, insider/ownership reporting, corporate governance issues, and other requirements of the federal securities laws, the New York Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ Stock Market, and other securities markets. He has provided assistance in connection with forming and financing joint venture companies and partnerships, and represented numerous conflicts committees in connection with the approval of special transactions. His clients include exploration and production oil and gas companies, midstream oil and gas companies, chemical manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, energy service providers (oil and gas), as well as private equity funds in complex private placements, including multiple PIPE transactions, and public equity and debt issuances.
In addition, Jordan regularly advises high net wealth individuals and family offices in connection with risk management and governance implementation that aligns with a family office’s goals. He also assists family offices in asset portfolio matters, including entity formation, investing in private equity and venture funds, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and strategic alliances.
Experience
Recently, Jordan represented the underwriters in connection with a public offering by a midstream company of $4.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its senior notes.
Jordan’s deal experience also includes:
- Represented buyer in connection with its approximately $50 million acquisition of a technology company (2023)
- Represented underwriters in connection with $225 million offering of Harris County Industrial Development Corporation Marine Terminal Refunding Revenue Bonds (2023)
- Represented investor in connection with preferred equity offering by an equipment financing company (2023)
- Represented placement agents in connection with the approximate $400 million 4(a)(2) private placement by a midstream pipeline company (2023)
- Represented seller in connection with its approximately $1.0 billion sale of a certain midstream pipeline company (2023)
- Represented underwriter in connection with the approximate $300 million block trade by an NYSE-listed midstream company that included a forward component (2023)
- Represented buyer in connection with its acquisition of a fitness company (2023)
- Represented seller in connection with its sale of a midstream pipeline company (2023)
- Represented buyer in connection with its asset acquisition of an online marketplace for enrollment of electricity plans (2023)
- Represented the underwriters in connection with an NYSE-listed pipeline company’s public offering of approximately $4.0 billion in senior notes (2022)
- Represented seller in connection with its sale of a waste disposal company (2022)
- Represented buyer in connection with its approximately $600 million acquisition of certain real estate company (2022)
- Represented buyer in connection with its approximately $150 million acquisition of a certain technology company (2022)
- Represented general partner in connection with formation of an energy trading fund (2022)
- Represented management team in connection with its sale of certain interests in an asset management company (2022)
- Represented underwriters in connection with an approximate $775 million secondary sale of a midstream company (2022)
- Represented buyer in connection with its approximately $500 million acquisition of a public midstream company (2022)
- Represented investor in connection with its $15 million investment in alternative energy development fund (2022)
- Represented underwriters in connection with an NYSE-listed pipeline company’s public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.550% Senior Notes due 2028 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2033 (2022)
- Represented underwriters in connection with an NYSE-listed pipeline company’s $765 million secondary public offering of up to 100,000,000 common units (2021)
- Represented underwriters in an NYSE-listed pipeline company’s public offering of $900 million of fixed-rate reset cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units (2021)
- Represented midstream client in connection with its sale of approximately $700 million of equity interests in various pipeline companies (2021)
- Represented client in connection with an approximately $15 million sale of certain real estate entities (2021)
- Represented client in connection with an approximately $5 million acquisition of real estate interests (2021)
- Represented client in connection with sale of its equity interests in a direct wholesale liquidator (2021)
- Represented client in connection with an approximately $5 million investment in a privately-held stem cell company (2021)
- Represented client in connection with a debt facility for certain financing for a privately-held disinfectant company (2021)
- Represented underwriters in connection with an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.950% senior notes due 2050 by an NYSE-listed midstream company (2020)
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized in IFLR 1000: The Guide to the World’s Leading Financial Law Firms, 2018–2019, 2024
- Selected as a Rising Star for Securities & Corporate Finance, Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, 2014-2021
- Recognized as a lawyer “On the Rise,” Texas Lawyer Professional Excellence Awards, 2019
- Recognized as one of the top 20 lawyers in Texas M&A, by deal count, Full Year 2017, The Texas Lawbook
- Profiled as one of the leading Mergers & Acquisitions (2016, 2018), Capital Markets Debt Offerings (2018), Capital Markets: High-Yield Debt Offerings (2019) and Capital Markets Equity Offerings (2017, 2018) lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
News
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, magna cum laude, Articles Editor, Houston Law Review, Order of the Coif, Order of the Barons, 2007
BBA, The University of Texas, with high honors, 2004
Admissions
Texas
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- Acquisitions and Dispositions
- Coal
- Corporate
- Energy and Infrastructure
- Energy Transition
- Hydrogen
- Initial Public Offerings
- Master Limited Partnerships
- Natural Gas
- North America
- Power and Utilities Capital Markets
- Private Equity
- Private Investment Funds
- Real Estate, Development and Finance
- Regulatory
- Sustainability
- MLP Lending and Finance