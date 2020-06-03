Jordan’s practice covers general corporate and securities matters with a particular emphasis on the energy industry. Jordan has represented some of the largest energy companies in the world and has assisted clients with more than:

165 public and private offerings of debt and equity securities with a combined transaction value in excess of $130 billion; and

70 M&A transactions to completion with a combined deal value of more than $40 billion.

Jordan’s skill in the capital markets and M&A space has been recognized by numerous publications. The US Legal 500 named him a leading lawyer for Capital Markets: High Yield Debt Offerings (2019), Equity Capital Markets (2017, 2018), Mergers & Acquisitions (2016, 2018), and Debt Capital Markets (2018), and The Texas Lawbook named him one of the top 20 lawyers in Texas M&A, by deal count. Jordan was also recognized as a “Texas Rising Star” by Super Lawyers for 8 years (2014-2021) and as a lawyer “On the Rise” by Texas Lawyer (2019).