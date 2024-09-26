Jordan Latham
Overview
Jordan focuses her practice on executive compensation and employee benefit arrangements, including their related tax and corporate governance aspects. Jordan advises clients across various industries on ERISA, HIPAA, Internal Revenue Code (Code), and Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance requirements governing employee benefits and compensation arrangements. She also assists clients engaged in corporate transactions with understanding and quantifying potential tax and financial exposures related to executive compensation issues under Code sections 280G and 409A and employee benefit plan compliance.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, she was a manager in the human resources consulting practice of a Big Four accounting firm where she spent seven years advising public and private companies on the design, implementation, and operation of their executive compensation philosophies and strategies and the supporting programs, including short-term and long-term incentive programs.
Experience
- Advises clients with respect to the drafting and operation of defined benefit plans, 401(k) plans, and other retirement plans.
- Assists clients with the operation of welfare benefit plans including group health plans, cafeteria plans, and flexible spending arrangements.
- Advises clients on compliance with the ACA.
- Conducts due diligence and identifies issues in mergers and acquisitions with respect to compensation and employee benefits issues.
- Advises clients with respect to the tax implications of executive pay related to Code sections 280G and 409A.
- Performs Code section 280G golden parachute calculations and associated benchmarking.
- Assists clients in drafting employment agreements and incentive plan documents.
- Performs survey and proxy compensation analyses.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- The Best Lawyers in America: “Ones to Watch”— Tax, 2024–2025
- Recommended for Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Transactional, Legal 500 United States, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Houston Compensation and Benefits
- Member, National Bar Association
- Member, The Downtown Group
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- September 26, 2024Event
- March 23, 2023Event
- November 17, 2022Event
Blog Posts
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2025News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 3, 2022News
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, 2013
BSEd, Northwestern University, 2008
Admissions
Texas