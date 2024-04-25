Jordan focuses his corporate practice on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic transactions. He advises public companies on corporate governance policies and practices and related securities law issues and counsels financial sponsors and strategic clients in a wide variety of industries, including in domestic and international matters. Jordan works closely with clients in evaluating, planning, and executing on their significant transactions, and frequently advises clients in connection with add-on acquisitions and strategic acquisitions programs.

Jordan also practices with the firm’s Accounting Firm Mergers and Acquisitions team and has significant experience advising private equity and accounting firm clients in establishing alternative practice structures and effectuating outside investments in those structures.

While in law school, Jordan was a member of the Virginia Law Review, worked as a research assistant for Professor A. E. Dick Howard, and was a recipient of the Karsh-Dillard Scholarship.