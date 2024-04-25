Jordan G. Sisco
Overview
Jordan focuses his corporate practice on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic transactions. He advises public companies on corporate governance policies and practices and related securities law issues and counsels financial sponsors and strategic clients in a wide variety of industries, including in domestic and international matters. Jordan works closely with clients in evaluating, planning, and executing on their significant transactions, and frequently advises clients in connection with add-on acquisitions and strategic acquisitions programs.
Jordan also practices with the firm’s Accounting Firm Mergers and Acquisitions team and has significant experience advising private equity and accounting firm clients in establishing alternative practice structures and effectuating outside investments in those structures.
While in law school, Jordan was a member of the Virginia Law Review, worked as a research assistant for Professor A. E. Dick Howard, and was a recipient of the Karsh-Dillard Scholarship.
Experience
- Represented Darden Restaurants in its $715 million acquisition of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., owner of the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
- Represented Healthcare Realty Trust in its $18 billion combination with Healthcare Trust of America.
- Representing a private equity client in connection with the establishment and development of national platforms and investments in nonattest businesses of multiple accounting firms.
- Represented Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors in the country, in connection with its acquisition of the nonattest business of BerganKDV.
- Represented Cherry Bekaert in connection with formation of its alternative practice structure and strategic investment by Parthenon Capital.
- Represented Smith + Howard in connection with the formation of its alternative practice structure and strategic investment by Broad Sky Partners.
- Represented a space hardware company in sale to publicly traded launch services and space systems company.
- Represented Fortress Investment Group in its acquisition of J. Alexander’s Holdings, a publicly traded restaurant company.
- Representing a major hedge fund in connection with numerous securities purchases and exchanges of publicly traded healthcare and life sciences companies and securities regulations matters.
Affiliations
Professional
- American Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
News
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Virginia Law Review, 2021
BA, The College of William & Mary, summa cum laude, 2018
Admissions
Virginia