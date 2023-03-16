Overview

Jorge’s practice concentrates on complex insurance recovery disputes on behalf of corporate policyholders. He also counsels clients on risk management and insurance recovery strategy. Jorge has helped clients secure millions in insurance coverage under claims involving a wide variety of losses. Jorge represents commercial and governmental policyholders in all types of complex insurance matters throughout all stages of the insurance process, from pre-purchase policy analysis and review through litigation and settlement of contested claims. Jorge has handled claims involving CGL, D&O, E&O, and Cyber policies, among many others. Through trials, summary judgment, dispute resolution proceedings, and settlements, Jorge has assisted to recover millions of dollars in insurance proceeds for clients.

Jorge regularly writes on insurance topics and has lectured on insurance coverage issues. While in law school, Jorge interned for the US Senate and the New York Attorney General, served as an Associate Editor of the Journal of Corporate & Financial Law, and received the Archibald S. Murray Award. Jorge is fluent in Spanish and conversational in Portuguese.



Experience

  • Represented one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in an arbitration in London at the International Dispute Resolution Centre involving claims for business interruption, bodily injury and property damage involving hundreds of millions in losses, which presented issues of first impression under New York law for coverage of mixed contract and tort claims under Bermuda Form policies.
  • Represented international investment firm in insurance coverage action by its management liability insurers for coverage for two UK Pensions Regulator actions following the acquisition and restructuring of a financially distressed entity.
  • Counseled the busiest container port in North America on coverage claims involving long-tail, historic environmental contamination to the port’s sediments and surroundings.
  • Advised former executives of energy holdings company on D&O coverage for a shareholder lawsuit following a multi-million buy-out transaction.
  • Counseled Fortune 500 energy company on coverage for claims involving bodily injury to subcontractors seeking millions in damages.Analyzed coverage for COVID-19 losses, including business interruption, for various industries, including REITs, hospitality / hotels, restaurants, health care providers and retailers.
  • Represented construction sub-contractor in insurance coverage claim for record-setting wrongful death verdict and obtained summary judgment on key coverage issue triggering millions in coverage.
  • Counseled global manufacturing company in coverage action for long-term bodily injury, asbestos-related claims under $100 Million+ multi-layer coverage tower.
  • Advised Fortune 500 company specializing in electronic components and computer products in claims regarding environmental pollution at major engineering site.
  • Mediated claim to recover settlement amounts paid by policyholder ($40+ million) to settle class action claims concerning allegedly improper credit card processing fees.
  • Represented municipality in litigation for equipment breakdown and flood-related coverage following loss in wastewater treatment facility.
  • Settled cyber breach claim for non-profit medical services provider.
  • Assisted in month-long trial of asbestos coverage claims regarding exhaustion and allocation of primary insurance coverage.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Insurance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
  • Named a Break Out Award Winner by Business Insurance, 2022
  • Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll, 2021

Affiliations

Professional

  • Fellow, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, 2024
  • Fellow, American Bar Foundation

  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director, ABA Business Law Section’s Director and Officers Liability Committee, 2022-present

  • Member, Young Lawyers Network Leadership Council, DC Bar Foundation
  • Board Member, Pipeline to Practice Foundation

Civic

  • DC Bar John Payton Leadership Academy, Class of 2024

Education

JD, Fordham University School of Law, Associate Editor, Journal of Corporate & Financial Law, 2012

BA, Harvard University, 2007

Admissions

District of Columbia

New York

Courts

US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit

US District Court, Southern District of New York

Languages

  • Spanish
