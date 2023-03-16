Jorge’s practice concentrates on complex insurance recovery disputes on behalf of corporate policyholders. He also counsels clients on risk management and insurance recovery strategy. Jorge has helped clients secure millions in insurance coverage under claims involving a wide variety of losses. Jorge represents commercial and governmental policyholders in all types of complex insurance matters throughout all stages of the insurance process, from pre-purchase policy analysis and review through litigation and settlement of contested claims. Jorge has handled claims involving CGL, D&O, E&O, and Cyber policies, among many others. Through trials, summary judgment, dispute resolution proceedings, and settlements, Jorge has assisted to recover millions of dollars in insurance proceeds for clients.

Jorge regularly writes on insurance topics and has lectured on insurance coverage issues. While in law school, Jorge interned for the US Senate and the New York Attorney General, served as an Associate Editor of the Journal of Corporate & Financial Law, and received the Archibald S. Murray Award. Jorge is fluent in Spanish and conversational in Portuguese.

Jorge is also a contributor to the firm’s Insurance Recovery Blog.