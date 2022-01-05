Clients trust Joe because of his knowledge, integrity, humility, service and commitment to excellence. He enthusiastically and energetically develops creative, effective and entrepreneurial solutions to complex challenges and then lights the way with timely, astute, analytical and action-oriented guidance.

Joe is easy to work with, poised under pressure manages by consensus and promotes teamwork and cooperation. In matters both contentious and conciliatory, he builds relationships with diverse constituents through respect for others, transparent communication and an inclusive leadership style. Joe’s demonstrable gravitas, sophistication, perspective, judgment, restraint, pragmatism and combination of legal and business acumen are especially valued by clients.

Joe heads the firm's derivatives group and is a member of both the firm’s opinion committee and its Uniform Commercial Code committee.