Joseph has a wide-ranging transactions practice across industries, including commercial real estate, banking and finance. He represents buyers, sellers, and developers of commercial real estate, landlords and tenants in office and retail leasing transactions, and lenders and borrowers in secured lending transactions.



During law school, Joseph served as a judicial intern to the Honorable Jennifer Walker Elrod at the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, a member of the Houston Journal of International Law and a member of the board of directors for the Houston Young Lawyers Association, Student Bar Association and The Advocates.