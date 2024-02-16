Joseph Holloway
Overview
Joseph has a wide-ranging transactions practice across industries, including commercial real estate, banking and finance. He represents buyers, sellers, and developers of commercial real estate, landlords and tenants in office and retail leasing transactions, and lenders and borrowers in secured lending transactions.
During law school, Joseph served as a judicial intern to the Honorable Jennifer Walker Elrod at the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, a member of the Houston Journal of International Law and a member of the board of directors for the Houston Young Lawyers Association, Student Bar Association and The Advocates.
Prior to entering the practice of law, Joseph worked as a journalist and high school teacher. He uses his writing, research and people skills gained in those positions every day in his representation of clients in transactional matters.
Experience
- Represented a real estate developer in the development of a data center campus in Prince William County, Virginia, including $530 million and $667 million construction financings for the development of 144MW of data centers leased to a single hyperscale end user.
- Represented a global technology company in the acquisition and development of a portfolio of certain easement interests located across Texas.
- Represented a national insurance company in connection with a non-judicial foreclosure matter in Galveston County, Texas.
- Represented various clients in connection with drafting and negotiation of purchase and sale agreements, joint venture agreements and loan documents.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
Affiliations
Professional
- Board of Directors, Houston Young Lawyers Association (2021, 2022, 2025)
- Co-Chair, Habitat for Humanity Committee, Houston Bar Association (2025)
- Co-Chair, Law Student Engagement Committee, Houston Young Lawyers Association (2024)
- Member, University of Houston Law Center Young Alumni Committee
- Member, Houston Volunteer Lawyers Program
News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 16, 2024News
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, magna cum laude, 2022
MA, The University of Texas at Austin, 2011
BA, Baylor University, 2009
Admissions
Texas