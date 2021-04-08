Joseph Lam
Overview
Joseph is a project finance attorney who focuses his practice on advising on energy and infrastructure projects, with a particular emphasis in Africa and other emerging markets. He advises developers, lenders (including development banks and export credit agencies), and contractors on the development and financing of power generation (conventional and renewable), oil and gas, and infrastructure projects.
Joseph also practices in banking finance. He advises commercial banks, policy banks, investment banks, family offices, and borrowers on a wide range of financing transactions including corporate and equity-linked loans, as well as trade finance, asset finance, real estate finance, leveraged finance, and Islamic finance transactions.
Experience
- Advised a leading international industrial conglomerate (as vendor financier and EPC contractor) on the vendor financing for Phase 1 of the 400MW Bridge Power project in Tema, Ghana. The $314 million vendor financing forms part of a dual-tranche non-recourse finance package with the support of a guarantee from a development finance institution. This project was awarded “Best Financial Structure—Silver” and “Best Utilities Project—Gold” at the Partnerships Awards 2019.
- Advised the project company that owns and operates the 7.56bcma Damietta LNG plant in Egypt and its shareholder on the project financing arrangements in the context of the settlement and restructuring.
- Advised a renewables developer on the project financing for a 121MW construction-phase solar farm in Romania.
- Advised an institutional investor on the restructuring of a UK rooftop solar financing.
- Advised an international bank on the restructuring of project financing for a water desalination project in Ghana backed by a multilateral agency.
- Advised a prominent bank based in Africa on the hedging arrangement for a senior borrowing base facility.
- Advised the project company of A5 Motorway in Austria on the restructuring of PPP financing consisting of a monoline-wrapped senior bond and senior loan.
- Advised a major engineering company on the subordinated financing for the $4.3 billion ERC Mostorod Refinery project.
- Advised a real estate services company on a €103 million re-financing of a portfolio of hotel properties in Italy, Spain, and Scotland by an investment firm.
- Advised a consortium of international lenders (including development banks) in connection with the project financing of the greenfield 70 MW geothermal power plant in Kenya.
- Advised two major development banks on the mezzanine finance for the 50MW Salkhit wind farm in Mongolia as part of the restructuring of the equity structure of the project.
- Advised two multilateral agencies on the extension of the project finance facilities for the 60 MW Suvorovo Wind Farm in Bulgaria.
- Advised a regional development bank on a term loan facility for a fund designed to support off-grid energy access solutions in Africa.
- Advised a European infrastructure fund on its acquisition of a 10 percent stake in the company operating 14 regional airports in Greece.
- Advised an international music corporation on its investments in a South-African based digital music distribution platform and a Nigerian record label, incorporating a convertible loan structure.
- Advised a group of international development finance institutions on a term loan facility for a bank in Sri Lanka to support the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector.
- Advised a major international bank on the export agency-backed financing for the construction of a shipyard in Germany by an Asian multinational corporation.
The experience listed above includes previous experience at another firm.
Insights
Publications
- 2023PublicationCo-authorHydrogen Projects: The UK Hydrogen Strategy and Structuring a Green Hydrogen Project [2023], I.E.L.R.
- July 2021PublicationCo-authorThe role of environmental and social agents in project finance, Lexis®PSL
- April 8, 2021PublicationCo-authorPractical Lending and Security Precedents—Chapter F (Guarantees and Indemnities), Sweet and Maxwell
- April 2020PublicationAuthorUsing blended finance to support infrastructure development in emerging economies, DLA Piper
- November 17, 2019PublicationAuthorLeveraging private investment in power transmission infrastructure in West Africa, DLA Piper (re-published by Africa Analyst in November 2019)
- August 2019PublicationAuthorVendor financing for stage 1 of the Bridge Power Project in Ghana,, DLA Piper
- July 2019PublicationCo-authorExport Credit Agencies and export credit support, Lexis®PSL
- July 2019PublicationCo-authorProject finance—Export Credit Agencies, multilateral lenders and development finance institutions, Lexis®PSL
- December 2018PublicationCo-authorStructuring vendor finance for projects, DLA Piper
News
Education
- LLM Finance, University College London, 1998
- Postgraduate Certificate in Laws, The University of Hong Kong, 1997
- LLB, The University of Hong Kong, 1996
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)
Hong Kong (Solicitor)
Languages
- Cantonese
- Mandarin