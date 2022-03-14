Overview

Joseph’s practice focuses on complex insurance disputes, bad faith litigation, and advising policyholders on coverage issues. Joseph has extensive commercial litigation experience, including numerous insurance-related matters. Joseph represents commercial policyholders in matters stemming from all types of insurance policies, including commercial property, E&O, D&O, and reinsurance.

Experience

  • Represented cedent in eight-day jury trial involving facultative reinsurance and disputes over allocation, primary policy limits, and umbrella policy coverage for defense costs.
  • Advised policyholders, insurers, and reinsurers on coverage issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular for commercial property insurance policies.
  • Successfully defended reinsurance broker and captive manager against allegations of negligence brought by an underlying insured in complex reinsurance dispute involving trade credit insurance policy and facultative reinsurance agreement.

Affiliations

Professional

  • New York State Bar Association

Education

JD, Columbia Law School, Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, 2016

BA, History, Cornell University, cum laude, 2013

Admissions

New York

Courts

US District Court, Southern District of New York

US District Court, Eastern District of New York

US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit

