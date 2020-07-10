Joseph Rovira
Overview
Joseph is a member of the firm’s Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditors’ Rights section, where his practice includes representing various parties in out-of-court financial restructurings as well as chapter 7, 11 and 15 bankruptcy proceedings.
His clients include hedge funds, secured lenders, debtors, unsecured creditors and various official and ad hoc committees in matters across the country. He also advises clients on insolvency and counter-party risks relating to general corporate transactions.
Experience
- Representation Chapter 11 debtors as co-counsel, provider of frac sand and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, and represent post confirmation debtors in In re Hi Crush, Inc., et al. (Southern District of Texas).
- Representation of prepetition lender, DIP lender and plan sponsor in debt-to-equity conversion plan of reorganization in In re Buzzards Bench, LLC (Southern District of Texas).
- Representation of Chapter 11 debtors, oil and gas exploration and production company with properties in Texas and Oklahoma in chapter 11 proceeding in In re Remora Petroleum, L.P. (Southern District of Texas).
- Representation of prepetition bank agent, DIP lender and purchaser of gas producing properties in the Marcellus shale formation in In re EdgeMarc Energy Holdings, LLC, et al., (District of Delaware).
- Representation of prepetition lender, DIP lender and plan sponsor in debt-to-equity conversion plan of reorganization in In re Falcon V, LLC and ORX Resources, LLC (Middle District of Louisiana).
- Representation of Coordinating Committee of Senior Secured Credit Facility Agents, Lenders and Export Credit Agencies owed approximately $5.7 billion in In re Seadrill Limited (Southern District of Texas)
- Representation of Polaris Production Partners LLC as stalking horse purchaser of oil and gas assets pursuant to section 363 sale process in In re Night hawk Royalties, et al., (District of Delaware)
- Representation of Plan Administrator and post confirmation debtors in In re TMT Procurement Corporation, et al. in chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding of shipping company (Southern District of Texas)
- Representation of Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in In re Castex Energy Partners, L.P., et al., an offshore oil and gas exploration and production company (Southern District of Texas)
- Representation of Enterprise Products Operating, LLC and its affiliates in $189 million acquisition of pipeline system pursuant to section 363 sale process in In re Azure Midstream Partners LP. (Southern District of Texas)
- Representation of debtor-in-possession lender in Chapter 11 proceeding for Northstar Offshore Group, LLC. (Southern District of Texas)
- Representation of foreign representative for Archer Limited in Chapter 15 proceeding seeking recognition of proceeding in Bermuda as foreign main proceeding and enforcement of scheme of arrangement in United States (Southern District of Texas)
- Representation of Chapter 11 debtors, oil and gas exploration and production company with over $500 million of debt in In re Warren Resources Inc., et al. (Southern District of Texas)
- Representation of Chapter 11 debtors, oil and gas exploration and production company with over $230 million of debt in In re Miller Energy Resources Inc., et al. (District of Alaska)
- Representation of senior secured lender owed approximately $30 million in Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Chinese shipping company in In re Winland Ocean Shipping Corp., et al. (Southern District of Texas)
- Representation of senior secured lender owed approximately $40 million in In re Gulfco Holding Co. (District of Delaware)
- Representation of Chapter 11 debtors, oil and gas exploration and production company with over $500 million of debt in In re GMX Resources Inc et al. (Western District of Oklahoma)
- Representation of managing general partner of 12 oil and gas limited partnerships that filed bankruptcy in Eastern 1996D Limited Partnership, et al. (Northern District of Texas)
- Representation of senior secured lender that was owed approximately $90 million in oil and gas exploration and production company Chapter 11 bankruptcy in In re H&M Oil & Gas, LLC et al. (Northern District of Texas)
- Representation of senior secured bank group that was owed approximately $250 million in Greek petrochemical shipping company Chapter 11 bankruptcy in In re Omega Navigation, Inc. et al. (Southern District of Texas)
- Representation of oil and gas exploration and production company in out of court balance sheet restructuring which included Chapter 11 prepackaged plan in In re Dune Energy Inc.
- Representation of Debtors in In re Johnson Broadcasting, Inc, et al. (Southern District of Texas)
- Representation of secured lender and stalking horse purchaser in In re Cryptometrics, Inc. (Western District of Texas)
- Representation of Debtors in In re Scholl Forest Industries, Inc., et al. (Southern District of Texas)
- Representation of secured lender in Caltex Holdings, LP. (Southern District of Texas)
- Representation of equity committee in Energy Partners, L.P. (Southern District of Texas)
- Extensive experience representing parties in bankruptcy-related litigation in jurisdictions throughout the country.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Recommended for Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate, Legal 500 United States, 2022
- Recognized as a Texas Rising Star, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Texas Monthly) (2018)
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, cum laude, Houston Law Review, Associate Editor, Order of the Barons, 2008
BA, Economics, Trinity University, cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, 2005
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
Languages
- Spanish