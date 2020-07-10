Joseph is a member of the firm’s Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditors’ Rights section, where his practice includes representing various parties in out-of-court financial restructurings as well as chapter 7, 11 and 15 bankruptcy proceedings.

His clients include hedge funds, secured lenders, debtors, unsecured creditors and various official and ad hoc committees in matters across the country. He also advises clients on insolvency and counter-party risks relating to general corporate transactions.