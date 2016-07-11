Joe’s practice focuses on complex civil litigation. He has been lead counsel on numerous jury and non-jury trials, arbitrations, and administrative hearings, and appellate counsel on more than 40 appeals. Mr. Saltarelli’s experience is wide-ranging and includes banking, business tort, contract, corporate governance, defamation, employment, First Amendment, securities fraud, and unfair trade practices litigation. He has represented or advised many foreign clients, including foreign governments, in international letter of credit, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, and commercial litigation matters.

Mr. Saltarelli also has significant experience in alternative dispute resolution. In addition to his private mediation practice, Mr. Saltarelli is an active volunteer mediator for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and the Commercial Division of the New York State Supreme Court, New York County. He serves on the Southern District’s Mediator Advisory Committee, and is an Adjunct Professor with the Mediation Clinic program of the City University of New York Law School.

Following law school and prior to entering private practice, Mr. Saltarelli served for two years as a law clerk to the Hon. John M. Cannella, United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York. He is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States, the US Courts of Appeals for the Second, Third, Seventh and District of Columbia Circuits, and the US District Courts for the Southern, Eastern and Northern Districts of New York.