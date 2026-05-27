Joseph Anthony Turzi
Overview
Joe advises multinational employers on complex labor and employment matters that present significant legal, operational, and reputational risk. With more than 30 years of experience, Joe focuses his practice on helping companies navigate coordinated labor, activist, and stakeholder initiatives that often unfold across multiple jurisdictions and involve parallel litigation, regulatory scrutiny, investor engagement, and public policy considerations. He is regularly engaged by executive leadership and boards to provide strategic counsel on labor risk mitigation, campaign preparedness, and enterprise‑wide response planning.
Joe is known for developing strategies that align traditional labor and employment counseling with high‑stakes litigation and corporate risk management. His representations frequently evolve from advisory and planning stages into complex disputes involving labor, employment, securities, antitrust, constitutional, and tort claims. He has represented employers before U.S. and international tribunals and counsels clients on issues arising under global frameworks, including the OECD Guidelines and other international standards affecting multinational operations. Clients value Joe’s practical, business‑oriented approach and his ability to deliver clear guidance in fast‑moving and highly visible matters.
Joe works with clients across a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, transportation, hospitality, healthcare, security, entertainment, and private equity. He is frequently engaged where labor issues intersect with broader corporate, investor, and regulatory concerns and is experienced in managing matters that require coordination across legal, communications, and executive teams.
In addition to his legal practice, Joe brings senior‑level corporate experience, having previously served in executive human resources leadership roles. This background provides him with a deep understanding of the operational and business pressures employers face and informs his ability to deliver strategies that are both legally sound and commercially effective.
Joe has been recognized by The Legal 500 United States for Labor‑Management Relations and is a frequent author and speaker on labor and employment topics.
Experience
- Advises US-based clothing manufacturer and retailer on a global labor and activist campaign, providing strategic counsel to executive leadership and supply‑chain teams; led campaign preparedness workshops and continues to support response planning and related advisory and dispute matters.
- Serves as long‑standing strategic and litigation counsel for manufacturer in connection with coordinated labor and activist initiatives, including complex, multi‑jurisdictional litigation and related regulatory and policy matters arising from campaign activity.
- Counsels asset and investment management company on labor risk associated with coordinated activist campaigns, including proactive advisory work, litigation strategy, and labor‑related risk assessments connected to portfolio companies and investment activity.
- Advises multinational employers on complex labor and employment matters involving coordinated labor, activist, and stakeholder initiatives across multiple jurisdictions.
- Counsels executive leadership and boards on labor risk mitigation, campaign preparedness, and enterprise‑wide response strategies.
- Represents employers in complex disputes arising from labor and activist activity, including matters involving labor, employment, securities, antitrust, constitutional, and tort claims.
- Leads national and international campaign defenses for companies facing sustained labor and reputational pressure.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended, The Legal 500 United States, Labor-Management Relations, 2017-2017, 2020-2021
News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 27, 2026News
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, 1988
BA, Seton Hall University, 1985
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia