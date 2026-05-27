Joe advises multinational employers on complex labor and employment matters that present significant legal, operational, and reputational risk. With more than 30 years of experience, Joe focuses his practice on helping companies navigate coordinated labor, activist, and stakeholder initiatives that often unfold across multiple jurisdictions and involve parallel litigation, regulatory scrutiny, investor engagement, and public policy considerations. He is regularly engaged by executive leadership and boards to provide strategic counsel on labor risk mitigation, campaign preparedness, and enterprise‑wide response planning.

Joe is known for developing strategies that align traditional labor and employment counseling with high‑stakes litigation and corporate risk management. His representations frequently evolve from advisory and planning stages into complex disputes involving labor, employment, securities, antitrust, constitutional, and tort claims. He has represented employers before U.S. and international tribunals and counsels clients on issues arising under global frameworks, including the OECD Guidelines and other international standards affecting multinational operations. Clients value Joe’s practical, business‑oriented approach and his ability to deliver clear guidance in fast‑moving and highly visible matters.