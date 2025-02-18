Josh advises both issuers and underwriters on various capital markets and corporate finance issues, with a concentration in the power and utility sector. Josh has advised clients on public and private equity and debt offerings, securities regulations, SEC compliance, ongoing corporate governance, and reporting, disclosure, and compliance requirements under US securities laws, Nasdaq and NYSE rules, and corporate governance matters.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Josh worked at other prominent international law firms as a capital markets attorney following a 15-year career in education.