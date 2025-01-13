Joshua McNulty
Overview
Josh’s practice primarily focuses on regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and securities law matters for financial institutions. Josh’s practice focuses on corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, securities, and regulatory representation for state and national banks, holding companies, and other financial institutions. Josh counsels state and national banks, holding companies and other financial institutions on state and federal regulatory compliance issues, including all aspects of regulatory matters involving the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Texas Department of Banking and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He also advises clients on corporate governance, stockholder matters, shareholder agreements, fiduciary obligations and a broad range of public and private capital market transactions, including initial public offerings and private placements.
Experience
- Represented Pioneer Bancshares, Inc. in its sale to FirstSun Capital Bancorp
- Represented Friendswood Capital Corporation in its sale to Home Bancorp, Inc. for an aggregate deal value of $66.5 million
- Represented Texas Citizens Bancorp, Inc. in its sale to Business First Bancshares, Inc.
- Represented a community bank in purchase of a factoring company
- Represented a national bank in the creation of an Opportunity Zone Fund
- Represented Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. in its acquisition of Post Oak Bancshares, Inc.
- Represented Woodforest National Bank in the sale of its asset-based and equipment finance lending businesses, including $495 million loan portfolio, to Sterling National Bank
- Represented issuers and investment bankers in numerous financial institution capital transactions (public and private)
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Rising Star Partner in Banking, United States, IFLR1000, 2024
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
News
Education
JD, Loyola University Chicago School of Law, 2010
BA, University of Arizona, 2007
Admissions
Texas
Michigan