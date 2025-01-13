Josh’s practice primarily focuses on regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and securities law matters for financial institutions. Josh’s practice focuses on corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, securities, and regulatory representation for state and national banks, holding companies, and other financial institutions. Josh counsels state and national banks, holding companies and other financial institutions on state and federal regulatory compliance issues, including all aspects of regulatory matters involving the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Texas Department of Banking and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He also advises clients on corporate governance, stockholder matters, shareholder agreements, fiduciary obligations and a broad range of public and private capital market transactions, including initial public offerings and private placements.