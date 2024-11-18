Joshua Milgrom
Counsel
Overview
Joshua advises clients on a wide variety of federal income tax issues related to public and private REITs, including issues pertaining to real estate private equity funds, joint ventures, capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions, leveraged finance, FIRPTA and tax protection agreements. Joshua also advises private equity funds and investors in fund formation and investment structuring, including the use of REITs and other blockers.
Experience
- Represented public REIT in its $776 million acquisition of a portfolio of 27 hotels and two parking garages.
- Represented Capstead Mortgage in its $1 billion merger with Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc.
- Represented Arlington Asset Investment Corp. in its merger with Ellington Financial Inc.
- Represented private equity fund in $2.5 billion take-private transaction of single-family rental REIT.
- Represented private investment funds and joint ventures, including issues regarding fund formation, structuring, FIRPTA, REIT formation and compliance, US withholding and US trade or business.
- Advised private equity fund managers concerning carried interest structuring.
- Represented underwriter in initial public offering of an equity REIT.
- Represented issuers and underwriters in connection with public and private equity and debt offerings.
- Represented buyers and sellers of private REITs.
- Advised partnerships and contributors regarding partnership roll-up transactions and tax protection agreements.
- Advised lenders and borrowers in leveraged finance transactions.
Insights
Legal Updates
Education
LLM, New York University School of Law, 2013
JD, University of Michigan Law School, 2010
MA, University of Michigan, Rackham Graduate School, 2010
BS, Cornell University, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, 2007
Admissions
New York