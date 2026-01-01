Joshua S. Paster
Overview
Josh helps clients navigate complex insurance disputes in high-stakes litigation, representing commercial policyholders in a range of nationwide insurance coverage matters. He also has experience in complex commercial litigation matters in state and federal court. He has handled every stage of litigation, from initial case analysis, discovery, and depositions, to motions, witness preparation, mediation, hearings, trial, and appeal.
From 2019 to early 2026, Josh was a respected federal prosecutor in the US Attorney’s Office in Miami. There, he handled a wide range of investigations and prosecutions, with a focus on fraud, foreign corruption, and money laundering. He regularly secured forfeiture judgments exceeding $100 million and was instrumental in seizing and forfeiting high-value assets, including airplanes owned and used by a prominent foreign political figures associated with international drug cartels and members of his regime. Josh was promoted to deputy chief in the office’s Asset Forfeiture Division and received numerous recognitions—including from the US Attorney, FinCEN, and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. Lessons learned from his prosecutorial experience inform how he manages matters for clients.
Earlier in his career, Josh served as a judicial clerk for the Honorable Cecilia M. Altonaga of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida from 2010 to 2011 and for the Honorable Thomas C. Platt of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York from 2009 to 2010. He also served as pro bono counsel to the Honorable Joanna Seybert of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
Education
JD, University of Miami School of Law, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, Projects Editor for the University of Miami Law Review, Dean's Fellow, 2008
AB, Biology, Brown University, 2003
Admissions
New York
New Jersey
Massachusetts
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit
US District Court, Northern District of New York
US District Court, Southern District of New York
US District Court, Eastern District of New York
US District Court, District of New Jersey
Clerkships
US District Court, Eastern District of New York
US District Court, Southern District of Florida