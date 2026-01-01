Josh helps clients navigate complex insurance disputes in high-stakes litigation, representing commercial policyholders in a range of nationwide insurance coverage matters. He also has experience in complex commercial litigation matters in state and federal court. He has handled every stage of litigation, from initial case analysis, discovery, and depositions, to motions, witness preparation, mediation, hearings, trial, and appeal.

From 2019 to early 2026, Josh was a respected federal prosecutor in the US Attorney’s Office in Miami. There, he handled a wide range of investigations and prosecutions, with a focus on fraud, foreign corruption, and money laundering. He regularly secured forfeiture judgments exceeding $100 million and was instrumental in seizing and forfeiting high-value assets, including airplanes owned and used by a prominent foreign political figures associated with international drug cartels and members of his regime. Josh was promoted to deputy chief in the office’s Asset Forfeiture Division and received numerous recognitions—including from the US Attorney, FinCEN, and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. Lessons learned from his prosecutorial experience inform how he manages matters for clients.