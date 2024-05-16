Josh provides counsel on a broad spectrum of tax matters, with emphasis on clean energy tax credits, federal tax controversies, and structured finance and securitization. He advises clients on renewable energy transactions involving production tax credits, investment tax credits, and other renewable energy tax incentives. Josh has also represented real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and issuers and underwriters in the tax aspects of securities offerings and other financing transactions. He also has a robust pro bono practice, and particularly enjoys advocating for veterans. Before joining the firm, Josh was a tax associate at a Big Four accounting firm in McLean, Virginia.