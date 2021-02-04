J.R. is a restructuring and corporate finance attorney. J.R.’s extensive transactional and litigation background guides clients through the complete life-cycle of deals. His practice focuses on representation of corporate debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, bondholders, lessors, equity interests and trustees in connection with US and international/cross-border restructurings, workouts, Chapter 11 bankruptcies (pre-packs, reorganizations and liquidations), Chapter 15 cross-border bankruptcies, SIPA proceedings and crisis management.

Throughout his legal career, J.R. has designed and implemented innovative transactions and financial structures, each carefully tailored to help clients achieve global business objectives with a clear understanding of relevant economic, social and political issues.

J.R.'s experience includes providing insolvency-related advice in structuring complex transactions for asset-based lending, asset securitization, conduits, derivatives and other financial hedges, safe harbored financial contracts, project finance (traditional and renewable energy; large infrastructure), REITs, REMICs, real estate finance, and other capital markets transactions.

He has represented financial institutions, private equity, hedge funds, project sponsors and developers, utilities, multilaterals, export credit agencies (ECAs) and foreign governments on a broad range of projects in Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America and the United States.

J.R. is the former managing partner of the firm’s Tokyo office, having opened the office in 2011. Leveraging a rich history of living and working in Japan and throughout Asia for over 20 years, J.R. has a keen insight on transactional and litigation matters affecting interests in Asia.