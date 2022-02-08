Juan C. Enjamio
Overview
Juan is managing partner of the firm’s Miami office. Juan regularly represents domestic and international clients in discrimination and harassment lawsuits, wage and hour collective actions and enforcement of non-competition agreements. He also counsels domestic and international clients on employment, labor and commercial issues. He has extensive experience in international litigation, complex commercial litigation, and defense of class actions. Chambers USA quotes clients who describe him as “very efficient, to the point and gets to the answer. His experience shows when it’s a novel issue as he will know what to look for.”
Juan is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives blog. He is a former Adjunct Professor of Constitutional Law at Florida International University’s Political Science Department.
Experience
- Defended large employers in nationwide FLSA collective actions
- Defended large multinational corporations in discrimination class actions
- Defended large employers in jury trials and arbitration proceedings in cases alleging discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims
- Defensed large employer in labor/ULP trials
- Defended large multinational corporations in various race, gender, and retaliation lawsuits brought by individual or joint plaintiffs in federal courts throughout the country
- Represented multinational corporations in employment discrimination and multi-plaintiff lawsuits in Puerto Rico
- Represented various employers, including large corporations and small businesses, in the enforcement of non-competition agreements and the protection of trade secrets
- Represented foreign governments in commercial disputes in state and federal courts
- Defended multinational corporations in privacy class action lawsuits
- Investigated claims executives of domestic and international corporations
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed as a Litigation Star (2025) and a Labor and Employment Star (2018-2024), Florida, Benchmark Litigation
- Named among the “Top Lawyers” in Florida, Employment and Labor and General Litigation, Florida Super Lawyers Magazine, 2007-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Labor & Employment, Florida, Chambers USA, 2015-2023
- Named among the The Best Lawyers in America, Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management and Litigation – Labor and Employment, 2015-2024
- Recognized as a Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyer, 2020-2025
- Named among the Nation’s 100 Most Powerful Employment Attorneys in the US, Human Resources Executive magazine/Lawdragon, 2016
- Selected as Lawyer of the Year for Labor Law – Management, The Best Lawyers in America, 2020, 2022
- Named among the “Top Lawyers,” Labor and Employment Litigation-Defense, South Florida Legal Guide, 2013-2016
- Named one of the “Legal Leaders” in South Florida’s Top Rated Lawyers, 2015
- Named one of South Florida’s “Key Partners” by the South Florida Business Journal, 2012
- Recognized in Who’s Who Legal: Labour, Employment & Benefits 2020
- Recommended for Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense, Legal 500 United States, 2020
- Recommended for City Focus: Miami, The Legal 500 Latin America, 2022-2024
- Fellow, American Bar Foundation
- Featured as “An Achiever” by Miami Today, April 2012
- Featured, “Juan Enjamio Manages Hunton & Williams office,” Miami Today, April 26, 2012
- Named one of Florida’s “Legal Elite,” by Florida Trend magazine, 2005, 2006, 2008-2010
- Named AV® Preeminent™ 5.0 out of 5 by Martindale Hubbell
Affiliations
Professional
- Member of the Board, Kozyak Minority Mentoring Foundation
- Member of the Board, St. John Bosco Leadership Learning Center
- Member of the Board of Advisors, University of Miami School of Law Center for Ethics and Public Policy
- Dean’s Advisory Council, University of Miami School of Law
- Former Board Member, Board of Directors of the University of Florida Alumni Association
- Former Member, Third District Court of Appeal Judicial Nomination Committee
- Former Member, Federal Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Panel of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida
- Member, American Bar Association
- Member, Cuban American Bar Association
- Member, Dade County Bar Association
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- February 8, 2022EventPresenterTrends in Employment Class Action Litigation, National Association of Securities Companies (NASCO)
- May 5, 2021EventPresenterCritical Employment Issues Facing Employers as a Result of the Pandemic, Spain-US Chamber of Commerce
- October 24, 2019EventSpeakerClass Action Defense Strategies and Recent Case Developments, American Employment Law Council Conference
Publications
- October 2012PublicationAuthorProtecting An Employer’s Confidential Information in The Age of Social Media, South Florida Legal Guide, Financial Edition
Blog Posts
- January 6, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- June 25, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
News
- November 2, 2021NewsHunton Andrews Kurth Implements Pilot Program Proposed by Summer Associates in Diversity Hackathon Competition
- February 23, 2020Media MentionQuoted, The legacy of Miami’s second black judge lives on, Neighbors
- April 26, 2012News
Education
JD, University of Miami School of Law, cum laude, 1986
BS, University of Florida, with high honors, 1982
Admissions
Florida
Languages
- Spanish