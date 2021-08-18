As the Chief Lawyer Recruiting and Development Partner, Judith focuses on policies and initiatives impacting lawyer retention and advancement. Judith is the firm’s Chief Lawyer Recruiting and Development Partner and leads the Lawyer Recruiting and Development Team, which is charged with responsibility for working with firm leadership to develop and administer the firm’s recruiting, diversity, compensation, benefits and professional development policies, initiatives and programs for lawyers. In this role, Judith works closely with firm, practice and client service team leadership to ensure that Hunton Andrews Kurth’s policies, programs and initiatives maximize the firm’s ability to attract and retain top lawyers and complement the firm’s strategic business plans and client service focus.

Judith's law practice focuses on transactional and tax aspects of debt finance, cross border and domestic project finance and leveraged lease transactions.

In addition to her memberships in the New York bar association, Judith is a member of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York.