Judith H. Itkin
Overview
As the Chief Lawyer Recruiting and Development Partner, Judith focuses on policies and initiatives impacting lawyer retention and advancement. Judith is the firm’s Chief Lawyer Recruiting and Development Partner and leads the Lawyer Recruiting and Development Team, which is charged with responsibility for working with firm leadership to develop and administer the firm’s recruiting, diversity, compensation, benefits and professional development policies, initiatives and programs for lawyers. In this role, Judith works closely with firm, practice and client service team leadership to ensure that Hunton Andrews Kurth’s policies, programs and initiatives maximize the firm’s ability to attract and retain top lawyers and complement the firm’s strategic business plans and client service focus.
Judith's law practice focuses on transactional and tax aspects of debt finance, cross border and domestic project finance and leveraged lease transactions.
In addition to her memberships in the New York bar association, Judith is a member of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York.
Experience
- Structured and negotiated tax-advantaged ownership and financing structures for domestic and cross-border transactions, including transactions involving the sale and financing of lease and loan receivables, major infrastructure projects and transportation assets.
- Represented U.S. equity investors and U.S. lenders in domestic and cross-border structured financings of equipment (including rail equipment, aircraft, flight simulators and automobile manufacturing equipment), manufacturing facilities, energy assets (including power plants, waste disposal plants, pump storage facilities, hydro facilities and gas and electricity distribution and transmission networks), real estate (including headquarters buildings and retail stores) and municipal infrastructure (including waste water and fresh water treatment and distribution networks and rail infrastructure).
- Structured and negotiated derivatives transactions, including credit derivatives transactions, interest rate swaps, currency swaps and structured derivatives products entered into in connection with complex asset securitization and structured finance transactions.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, New York State Bar Association
- Member, Association of the Bar of the City of New York
- Associate Member, Virginia State Bar
News
Education
JD, Boston University School of Law, 1985
BA, University of Virginia, 1982
Admissions
New York