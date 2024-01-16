Prior to joining Hunton, Julia had positions with the US Environmental Protection Agency, where she assisted attorneys on TSCA enforcement matters, and the US Department of Justice, where she assisted with civil enforcement of environmental laws. Julia supported the US Clean Air legal team at Environmental Defense Fund and she has litigation experience stemming from her time supporting Natural Resources Defense Council’s environmental litigation team. Prior to law school, Julia engaged with hundreds of large publicly traded companies in the United States and Canada to support on their corporate environmental reporting while working for CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). Julia draws on her experience supporting companies with voluntary corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting to advise clients on increasingly mandatory ESG management and reporting standards both in the United States and globally. She also utilizes her experience with environmental non-profits and government agencies to distill and communicate complex legal information for clients.

Julia is a contributor to the firm’s Nickel Report blog.