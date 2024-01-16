Julia J. Casciotti
Overview
Julia’s practice focuses on environmental, energy, natural resource, sustainability, and climate-related matters across media. She advises clients on issues arising under various federal and state environmental laws. She assists clients with obtaining federal environmental permits for significant infrastructure projects, including navigating environmental reviews, with a focus on the evolving environmental justice and community engagement requirements involved in the permitting process. Julia also represents clients in challenges to federal permits before judicial and administrative courts. She supports the firm’s climate and sustainability-focused work for multinational clients with global supply chains.
Prior to joining Hunton, Julia had positions with the US Environmental Protection Agency, where she assisted attorneys on TSCA enforcement matters, and the US Department of Justice, where she assisted with civil enforcement of environmental laws. Julia supported the US Clean Air legal team at Environmental Defense Fund and she has litigation experience stemming from her time supporting Natural Resources Defense Council’s environmental litigation team. Prior to law school, Julia engaged with hundreds of large publicly traded companies in the United States and Canada to support on their corporate environmental reporting while working for CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). Julia draws on her experience supporting companies with voluntary corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting to advise clients on increasingly mandatory ESG management and reporting standards both in the United States and globally. She also utilizes her experience with environmental non-profits and government agencies to distill and communicate complex legal information for clients.
Julia is a contributor to the firm’s Nickel Report blog.
Experience
- Advises on federal permitting and regulatory requirements under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), the Clean Water Act (CWA), the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).
- Advises on corporate compliance with evolving Environmental, Social and Governance standards in the US and European Union for multinational clients.
- Assists manufacturing client with a significant developing a significant environmental justice analysis to address allegations of disparate impacts associated with their annual field burning for harvesting.
- Assists with research on procedural issues for complex litigation matters.
- Assists clients facing challenges associated with contaminated sites under CERCLA.
Affiliations
Professional
Member, ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources’ Leadership Development Program 2024-2025
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, 2022
MPH, Environmental Health Sciences, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, 2016
BA, English, The College of William & Mary, 2012
Admissions
District of Columbia
