Julie M. Peters
Overview
Julie’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and international arbitration. Julie's wide-ranging international arbitration and litigation practice regularly takes her before international arbitral bodies, US Federal and Virginia State courts. Her clients include foreign governments, national US corporations, engineering and construction firms, technology companies, hotel owners, and the largest school board in Virginia.
Julie has represented governmental and corporate clients in disputes involving bilateral investment treaties, complex commercial transactions, major public construction projects, patent matters, employment discrimination, business torts and constitutional law. Julie also has significant experience in representing foreign governments and their agencies and instrumentalities, both in State-to-State and investor-State arbitrations before international tribunals, and against private litigants in US Federal courts.
Julie has an active pro bono practice, focusing on issues relevant to immigrant women and children. Prior to attending law school, Julie lived and worked in Switzerland for two years, and in Argentina for one year.
Experience
- Represent a European government in an ongoing investor-State dispute before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) involving alleged breaches of a bilateral investment treaty (BIT).
- Represent a major US planning, design and construction firm in federal court in a significant federal and state trademark infringement, unfair competition, and breach of contract dispute.
- Represent a partnership of two major US-based engineering and construction firms on issues related to national natural disaster response and employment-related matters.
- Represented a European national electricity company in an arbitration before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in an investment dispute involving breaches of treaty obligations related to a nuclear power plant.
- Represented a local-government institution in several matters before the US Federal and Virginia courts involving claims related to employment discrimination, Title VII, Section 1983, constitutional law, intentional torts and the Freedom of Information Act.
- Represented a major engineering and construction firm in a substantial dispute involving a significant public construction project.
- Represented a foreign hotel owner in an arbitration before the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) against a major US hotel management company.
- Represented a Fortune 500 company in an arbitration before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) involving a foreign government’s alleged breach of a bilateral investment treaty.
- Represented a major engineering and construction firm in a collective action involving FEMA housing inspections following natural disasters.
- Represented a leading on-site service solutions company in a RICO action against a multimillion member labor union.
- Represented a global packaging company patent owner in a substantial patent infringement action against US and foreign companies in the beauty industry.
- Represented a technology company patent owner in a substantial patent infringement action against multiple Fortune 50 and other major US companies.
- Represented a hotel owner before the Virginia courts in a substantial dispute against a major US hotel management company involving alleged breaches of contract and business tort claims.
- Represented a Fortune 100 company in a high-profile defamation case.
- Represented an African government before ad hoc tribunals established to adjudicate international humanitarian law claims and boundary delimitation issues arising from an international border dispute.
- Represented an African government in US Federal courts in actions involving the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, the Alien Tort Statute, and the Flatow Amendment.
- Represented US producers in international trade proceedings before the US Department of Commerce, the US International Trade Commission, and the US Court of International Trade.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Runner Up for Litigator of the Week, American Lawyer, Litigation Daily, April 2022
- E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2013-2014
- E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2009-2010
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association, Section of Litigation
- Member, American Bar Association, Section of International Law and Practice
Education
JD, University of Pennsylvania Law School, Associate Editor of the Journal of International Economic Law, 2001
BA, International Relations and French, Georgetown University, 1995
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia
Languages
- French
- Spanish