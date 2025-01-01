Julie’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and international arbitration. Julie's wide-ranging international arbitration and litigation practice regularly takes her before international arbitral bodies, US Federal and Virginia State courts. Her clients include foreign governments, national US corporations, engineering and construction firms, technology companies, hotel owners, and the largest school board in Virginia.

Julie has represented governmental and corporate clients in disputes involving bilateral investment treaties, complex commercial transactions, major public construction projects, patent matters, employment discrimination, business torts and constitutional law. Julie also has significant experience in representing foreign governments and their agencies and instrumentalities, both in State-to-State and investor-State arbitrations before international tribunals, and against private litigants in US Federal courts.

Julie has an active pro bono practice, focusing on issues relevant to immigrant women and children. Prior to attending law school, Julie lived and worked in Switzerland for two years, and in Argentina for one year.