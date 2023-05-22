Justin focuses his practice on public finance, in which he serves as bond counsel, borrower’s counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter’s counsel, and bank counsel in connection with tax-exempt and taxable financings. Representing a wide range of clients—including cities, counties, public and private education entities, special districts, water authorities, and national investment banking organizations—he counsels on innovative transactions, totaling approximately $2.5B in par amount in the past three years, including fee and utility revenue financings, lease revenue financings, general obligation financings, and conduit financings. He also advises governmental and corporate clients on general public law matters, including elections, open government, and economic development.

Justin has noteworthy experience serving as bond counsel for Texas Water Development Board financings and other water-related projects.