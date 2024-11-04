Justin provides restructuring advice to companies and financial institutions. Justin has assisted corporate borrowers, lenders, private equity and hedge funds, and fintech and financial services companies in a variety of distressed transactions involving mortgages, asset based facilities, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, class action claims, and numerous other types of distressed assets and debt. Chambers USA quotes clients who say, "He is always responsive, efficient and effective when negotiating documents."

Justin brings a unique and innovative perspective to negotiating transactions and providing restructuring advice due to his experience litigating creditor rights matters in and outside of bankruptcy court and representing parties in complex chapter 11 proceedings. He is a frequent author of articles on topics relevant to clients that engage in distressed transactions, having been published in the ABI Journal, Banking Law Journal, Pratt’s Journal of Bankruptcy Law, and Texas Lawbook.

Prior to entering private practice, Justin clerked for the Honorable Robert G. Mayer, US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.