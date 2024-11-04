Justin F. Paget
Overview
Justin provides restructuring advice to companies and financial institutions. Justin has assisted corporate borrowers, lenders, private equity and hedge funds, and fintech and financial services companies in a variety of distressed transactions involving mortgages, asset based facilities, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, class action claims, and numerous other types of distressed assets and debt. Chambers USA quotes clients who say, "He is always responsive, efficient and effective when negotiating documents."
Justin brings a unique and innovative perspective to negotiating transactions and providing restructuring advice due to his experience litigating creditor rights matters in and outside of bankruptcy court and representing parties in complex chapter 11 proceedings. He is a frequent author of articles on topics relevant to clients that engage in distressed transactions, having been published in the ABI Journal, Banking Law Journal, Pratt’s Journal of Bankruptcy Law, and Texas Lawbook.
Prior to entering private practice, Justin clerked for the Honorable Robert G. Mayer, US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Experience
Structured Finance
- Represented borrower in repurchase facility involving early buy-out mortgage loans
- Represented company in negotiation of mortgage loan purchase and servicing agreement for purchaser of early buy-out mortgage loans
- Represented lender in negotiation of repurchase facility involving debt securities
Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Represented companies in the retail, energy, and real estate industries in restructuring through Chapter 11
- Represented official and unofficial creditors’ committees in complex, Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases involving funded debt, trade claims, and other types of debt
Creditors’ Rights Litigation
- Represented lenders in commencing foreclosure actions involving commercial loans
- Defended mortgage lenders and servicers against claims of federal and state consumer law violations
- Defended claims buyer against mass bankruptcy claim objections alleging Bankruptcy Rules violations
Distressed Transactions
- Represented secured creditor in an out-of-court restructuring of $17 million loan secured by commercial real estate development and $38 million revenue bonds issued by a community development authority
- Represented secured creditor in an out-of-court restructuring of $18 million commercial loan secured by mixed-use development also financed by $85 million in special assessments bonds issued by a community development authority
- Represented alternative investment firms in the purchase and sale of bankruptcy claims in complex, Chapter 11 cases and international insolvency proceedings
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Virginia, Chambers USA, 2015–2024
- Recommended for Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate, Legal 500 United States, 2022-2023
- Selected as a Rising Star for Bankruptcy, Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2015–2019
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Executive Committee Member, Bar Association of the City of Richmond, Bankruptcy Section
- Member, American Bankruptcy Institute
- Member, Turnaround Management Association
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, 2008
MBA, University of Richmond, Robins School of Business, 2008
BA, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 2003
Admissions
Virginia
Clerkships
- US Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia