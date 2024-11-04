Overview

Justin provides restructuring advice to companies and financial institutions. Justin has assisted corporate borrowers, lenders, private equity and hedge funds, and fintech and financial services companies in a variety of distressed transactions involving mortgages, asset based facilities, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, class action claims, and numerous other types of distressed assets and debt. Chambers USA quotes clients who say, "He is always responsive, efficient and effective when negotiating documents."

Justin brings a unique and innovative perspective to negotiating transactions and providing restructuring advice due to his experience litigating creditor rights matters in and outside of bankruptcy court and representing parties in complex chapter 11 proceedings. He is a frequent author of articles on topics relevant to clients that engage in distressed transactions, having been published in the ABI Journal, Banking Law Journal, Pratt’s Journal of Bankruptcy Law, and Texas Lawbook.

Prior to entering private practice, Justin clerked for the Honorable Robert G. Mayer, US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Experience

Structured Finance

  • Represented borrower in repurchase facility involving early buy-out mortgage loans
  • Represented company in negotiation of mortgage loan purchase and servicing agreement for purchaser of early buy-out mortgage loans
  • Represented lender in negotiation of repurchase facility involving debt securities

Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

  • Represented companies in the retail, energy, and real estate industries in restructuring through Chapter 11
  • Represented official and unofficial creditors’ committees in complex, Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases involving funded debt, trade claims, and other types of debt

Creditors’ Rights Litigation

  • Represented lenders in commencing foreclosure actions involving commercial loans
  • Defended mortgage lenders and servicers against claims of federal and state consumer law violations
  • Defended claims buyer against mass bankruptcy claim objections alleging Bankruptcy Rules violations

Distressed Transactions

  • Represented secured creditor in an out-of-court restructuring of $17 million loan secured by commercial real estate development and $38 million revenue bonds issued by a community development authority
  • Represented secured creditor in an out-of-court restructuring of $18 million commercial loan secured by mixed-use development also financed by $85 million in special assessments bonds issued by a community development authority
  • Represented alternative investment firms in the purchase and sale of bankruptcy claims in complex, Chapter 11 cases and international insolvency proceedings


Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a Leader in Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Virginia, Chambers USA, 2015–2024
  • Recommended for Restructuring (including Bankruptcy): Corporate, Legal 500 United States, 2022-2023
  • Selected as a Rising Star for Bankruptcy, Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2015–2019

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Virginia Bar Association
  • Executive Committee Member, Bar Association of the City of Richmond, Bankruptcy Section
  • Member, American Bankruptcy Institute
  • Member, Turnaround Management Association

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • May 11, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    “Chapter 11 Hot Topics,” Annual Meeting, Richmond Bar Association, Bankruptcy Section
  • September 11, 2020
    Event
    Panelist
    “Ethics: Use of Information Technology in Times of Pandemics and Other Circumstances Preventing In-Person Meetings and Hearings,” 35th Annual Mid-Atlantic Institute on Bankruptcy and Reorganization Practice
  • April 1, 2016
    Event
    Panelist
    “Distressed Debt,” University of Virginia Darden School of Business
  • October 2, 2014
    Event
    Speaker
    “The Practical Implications of Fisker Automotive and its Progeny,” American Bankruptcy Institute Asset Sales Committee

Education

JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, 2008

MBA, University of Richmond, Robins School of Business, 2008

BA, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 2003

Admissions

Virginia

Clerkships

  • US Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia
