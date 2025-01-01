Kadiata is an associate in the Atlanta office on the Capital Finance & Real Estate team and a member of the Atlanta Lending Services Group. Kadiata’s practice focuses on representing banks and other financial institutions in connection with leveraged and asset-based lending transactions and asset securitizations. Prior to joining Hunton, Kadiata represented institutional lenders and top-tier sponsors in the New York leverage finance market. Her background includes counseling clients on syndicated loans, private credit matters, asset-based finance, bond issuance and loan restructuring matters.