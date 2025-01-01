Kadiata Sy
Overview
Kadiata is an associate in the Atlanta office on the Capital Finance & Real Estate team and a member of the Atlanta Lending Services Group. Kadiata’s practice focuses on representing banks and other financial institutions in connection with leveraged and asset-based lending transactions and asset securitizations. Prior to joining Hunton, Kadiata represented institutional lenders and top-tier sponsors in the New York leverage finance market. Her background includes counseling clients on syndicated loans, private credit matters, asset-based finance, bond issuance and loan restructuring matters.
Experience
- Represented borrower of an $800 million revolving credit facility and a $1.2 billion term loan facility, the proceeds of which are used to refinance existing debt and acquisition purchase.
- Represented administrative agent to provide refinancing for $4.6 billion existing term B loans.
- Represented administrative agent on a $1.2 billion unsecured investment grade revolving credit facility.
- Represented administrative agent in connection with a $750 million first lien secured term loan facility, a $300 million second lien secured term loan facility, and a $100 million revolving credit facility.
- Represented administrative agent in connection with a $2.25 billion senior secured financing for a transnational borrower, consisting of an $850 million revolving credit facility and an $800 million term loan A facility.
- Represented lead arrangers in connection with a $600 million revolving credit facility for an international tech company.
- Represented issuer in connection with securitizations and warehouse facilities of consumer loans.
- Represented issuer in connection with securitization of receivables from equipment lease, loan agreements, and contracts for the delivery of goods and services, as well as conduit facilities for the financing of such receivables.
- Represented sponsor on a Rule 144A/Regulation S private placement of notes secured by a pool of receivables.
- Represented borrower in the novel restructuring of its existing debt facilities.
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, 2022
MA, University of London School of Oriental & African Studies, 2017
Master of Letters, University of St Andrews, 2016
BA, Emory University, 2015
Admissions
Georgia
New York
Texas
Government Service
Federal Communications Commission (FCC), 2020
Languages
- Arabic
- Fulani
- Hindi