Kaitlyn Thorson
Associate
Overview
Kaitlyn’s practice covers a broad range of transactional matters, including securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, SEC reporting and general corporate matters. As an associate on the capital markets team, Kaitlyn assists companies with capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of debt and equity securities. Kaitlyn also advises companies in connection with SEC reporting, corporate governance and compliance matters. In addition, Kaitlyn assists companies across industries with M&A and other strategic corporate and commercial transactions.
Experience
- Represented the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP’s Public Offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.550% Senior Notes due 2028 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2033.
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 11 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2023Legal Update
Publications
- January 25, 2023Publication
News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 4, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadJune 7, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 9, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 12, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 4, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 25, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 12, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 31, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 13, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 26, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 18, 2022News
Education
JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, magna cum laude, SMU Law Review, 2022
BBA, Finance, Texas Tech University, 2017
Admissions
Texas