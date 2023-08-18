Overview

Kaitlyn’s practice covers a broad range of transactional matters, including securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, SEC reporting and general corporate matters. As an associate on the capital markets team, Kaitlyn assists companies with capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of debt and equity securities. Kaitlyn also advises companies in connection with SEC reporting, corporate governance and compliance matters. In addition, Kaitlyn assists companies across industries with M&A and other strategic corporate and commercial transactions.

Experience

  • Represented the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP’s Public Offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.550% Senior Notes due 2028 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2033.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Houston Bar Association

Education

JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, magna cum laude, SMU Law Review, 2022

BBA, Finance, Texas Tech University, 2017

Admissions

Texas

