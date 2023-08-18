Kaitlyn’s practice covers a broad range of transactional matters, including securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, SEC reporting and general corporate matters. As an associate on the capital markets team, Kaitlyn assists companies with capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of debt and equity securities. Kaitlyn also advises companies in connection with SEC reporting, corporate governance and compliance matters. In addition, Kaitlyn assists companies across industries with M&A and other strategic corporate and commercial transactions.