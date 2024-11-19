Overview

Kaleb focuses his practice on complex restructuring and bankruptcy matters and related litigation. Kaleb advises clients on financial restructuring matters and bankruptcy cases. He represents debtors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors, boards of directors, and various official and ad hoc committees.

During law school, Kaleb served as a Judicial Extern to the Honorable Marvin Isgur in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas and as a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Timothy A. Barnes in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Japan-America Society of Houston

Education

JD, University of Nevada Las Vegas, William S. Boyd School of Law, cum laude, Articles Editor, Nevada Law Journal, 2023

BS, Brigham Young University, 2019

Admissions

Texas

