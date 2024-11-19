Kaleb focuses his practice on complex restructuring and bankruptcy matters and related litigation. Kaleb advises clients on financial restructuring matters and bankruptcy cases. He represents debtors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors, boards of directors, and various official and ad hoc committees.

During law school, Kaleb served as a Judicial Extern to the Honorable Marvin Isgur in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas and as a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Timothy A. Barnes in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois.