Karen draws on her significant experience and ability to partner with business executives when counseling clients on a broad range of employment issues in order to minimize the risk of litigation.

Following law school, she gained valuable legal experience providing high-quality representation to technology companies while an associate at a large Silicon Valley firm. She honed her ability to provide cost-effective representation when she joined former big law attorneys who formed a boutique employment litigation and counseling firm in the Bay Area. At Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Karen is able to utilize these skills and experience while working with a team of professionals dedicated to providing clients with quality, efficient and creative service.