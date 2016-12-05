Karma represents cross-industry coalitions on a wide range of key issues, such as the Nationwide Permits (NWPs) and the scope of federally regulated “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) under the CWA, the criteria for designation of critical habitat and listing decisions under the ESA, and CEQ’s NEPA rules. In addition, Karma has significant experience drafting comments on administrative rulemakings and advising clients and their technical consultants on the preparation of NEPA, ESA, and CWA permitting documents, including keeping clients apprised of continually evolving policy and regulatory clarifications.

A significant portion of Karma’s practice involves managing the environmental aspects of complex business transactions and major development projects. Karma draws upon her extensive experience in both litigation and transactional matters to balance clients’ business objectives with the practical aspects of the case.

Karma speaks regularly on a wide variety of topics, including administrative and environmental law, and has undertaken significant pro bono work, representing detainees at Guantánamo Bay in habeas corpus proceedings and numerous asylum applicants before the Department of Homeland Security. She served as a member of the firm’s pro bono committee and charitable giving committee and received the firm’s E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service.

Karma was an adjunct professor at The George Washington University Law School from 2007 to 2009. Before joining the firm, she was an attorney-advisor in the Solicitor’s Honors Program at the US Department of the Interior, Office of the Solicitor, and a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Francis M. Allegra of the US Court of Federal Claims, Washington, DC.