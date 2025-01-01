Kat is a senior employment attorney with extensive litigation experience, including substantial courtroom experience in California courts and private arbitration. She handles class, PAGA, and individual employment litigation, and defends clients against claims of discrimination, retaliation, misclassification, and wage and hour violations. She also provides guidance to employers on matters such as reductions in force, family and medical leave, and the enforcement of non-solicitation and non-competition agreements. Additionally, she advises on independent contractor versus employee status and other employment-related issues. Kat regularly assists clients with developing personnel policies and employee handbooks, as well as drafting severance agreements, nondisclosure and confidentiality agreements, and employment contracts.

Prior to attending the University of Illinois, Kat served as a Supply Operations Clerk in the United States Marine Corps (2003-2007). During her service, she was stationed in Al-Taqaddum, Iraq and provided support for Operation Phantom Fury in neighboring Fallujah.