Before practicing law, Kate was an industry-leading e-Discovery technologist. She is one of the first certified Relativity Masters and served as e-Discovery manager for an AmLaw 100 firm. Her experience ranges from investigating multi-million document data sets, to analyzing structured and unstructured data, to evaluating emerging technologies. She pioneered early case uses for data analytics such as predictive coding (TAR 1.0) and continuous active learning (TAR 2.0) and is well-versed in multiple TAR technologies such as Support Vector Machine (SVM) and Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI).

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, she was a judicial extern for The Honorable M. Hannah Lauck and a judicial intern for The Honorable Henry Hudson, each of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. She also served as an Appellate Advocacy teaching assistant to The Honorable Marla Graff Decker, Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals of Virginia. During law school, Kate served on the Richmond Journal of Law & Technology (JOLT) and was a regular contributor to the JOLT blog.