Kate Bauer
Overview
Kate navigates clients through fast-paced, fact-intensive disputes. She distills complex data into legally actionable insights, equipping clients with the clarity to plan intelligent strategies. Kate’s practice spans large-scale litigations, internal investigations, government investigations, and data breach response. Versatile and resourceful, she routinely assists organizations facing information overload, combining proactive legal problem-solving and tech-savvy to efficiently uncover and assess key facts. Kate brings a deft, innovative approach to each representation, blending her extensive technical background and legal expertise to provide creative and defensible strategies for her clients.
Before practicing law, Kate was an industry-leading e-Discovery technologist. She is one of the first certified Relativity Masters and served as e-Discovery manager for an AmLaw 100 firm. Her experience ranges from investigating multi-million document data sets, to analyzing structured and unstructured data, to evaluating emerging technologies. She pioneered early case uses for data analytics such as predictive coding (TAR 1.0) and continuous active learning (TAR 2.0) and is well-versed in multiple TAR technologies such as Support Vector Machine (SVM) and Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI).
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, she was a judicial extern for The Honorable M. Hannah Lauck and a judicial intern for The Honorable Henry Hudson, each of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. She also served as an Appellate Advocacy teaching assistant to The Honorable Marla Graff Decker, Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals of Virginia. During law school, Kate served on the Richmond Journal of Law & Technology (JOLT) and was a regular contributor to the JOLT blog.
Experience
- Structuring and implementing prioritized review (TAR 2.0) and predictive coding (TAR 1.0) protocols.
- Coordinating electronic discovery, collection, and culling issues and managing large-scale review for Fortune 500 clients.
- Designing and supervising the collection, review, and production of documents for Fortune 500 companies in response to class action defense, state attorney general investigations, Federal Trade Commission civil investigative demands, and Department of Justice grand jury subpoenas.
- Analyzing raw and structured client data sets containing millions of data points.
- Relativity Master, Relativity
- Relativity Certified Administrator
- Relativity Analytics Specialist
- Relativity Project Management Specialist
- Relativity Infrastructure Specialist
- Relativity Review Specialist
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Relativity Attorney Tech Evangelist Innovation Award – International Winner, September 2020
- CALI Award – Immigration Law (Highest Grade), December 2018
- Relativity Litigation Support All-Star Innovation Award – International Finalist, October 2018
- CALI Award – Legal Writing and Research (Highest Grade), May 2017
Affiliations
Professional
- Rabiej Litigation Law Center, contributing team member, Discovery Proportionality Model: A New Framework
- Women in e-Discovery (WiE)
- Richmond Bar Association
- Metropolitan Richmond Women’s Bar Association (MRWBA)
- Board of Directors, St. Thomas More Society (Richmond Chapter)
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- November 2021 and April 2020EventPresenterGetting Your “Docs” In A Row: Practical Considerations for Document Collection Review, and Production, CLE
- August 2021EventPresenterNavigating Your Ethical e-Discovery Obligations following DR Distributors, CLE
- May 2021EventPanelistGW/TCDI New Framework Proportionality Model Webinar
- March 2021EventPresenterRelativity Analytics for Attorneys, CLE
- February 2021EventAuthorTechnology-Assisted Review: Changing the Discovery Game, Not the Discovery Rules
- December 2020 and January 2021EventPresenterRelativity Searching for Attorneys, CLE
- February 2020EventPresenterSuperior e-Discovery Through Analytics
- EventPresenterRelativity Fest, e-Discovery Conference, "Analytics: How to Get Buy-in from Stakeholders,” October 2019
- May 2019EventAuthorZoning, Privacy, and Nonconforming Law: The Case for Eliminating Belle Terre
- April 2019EventModeratorA Man for All Seasons: Law and Conscience in Tension
- October 2018EventAuthorLeveling the Field: Playing Technology-Assisted Review by the [Federal] Rules
- EventPresenterRelativity Fest, e-Discovery Conference, “Turning Skeptics into Fanatics: How to Market Analytics to Your Case Team,” October 2018
- June 2018EventPresenterHow to Champion Analytics at Your Law Firm, Webinar
- EventPresenterRelativity Fest, e-Discovery Conference, “Marketing and Leveraging Analytics Internally,” October 2017 and October 2016
Publications
- March 12, 2024Publication
- March 2018Publication
- January 2018Publication
- January 2018Publication
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, 2019
BA, Economics, Foreign Affairs, University of Virginia, 2005
Admissions
Virginia
Languages
- Spanish