Kate provides clients with patent counseling, prosecution, and enforcement advice. She is registered to practice before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and has experience regarding a range of technical subject matter areas, including biology, biotechnology, life sciences, health care, pharmaceuticals, AI and machine learning, software and computer-related technologies, consumer goods, and medical and mechanical devices. She drafts patent applications, responds to USPTO office actions, conducts prior art searches, and engages in litigation activity including discovery, claim construction, and motion practice.

Kate’s practice extends to counseling clients on domestic and cross-border corporate transactions, with a focus on intellectual property and technology transactions. She performs due diligence and advises on IP licenses, patent purchase agreements, product development agreements, trademark assignments, technology transfers, SaaS agreements, and more. Her work spans the life sciences, energy, sports and entertainment, and retail and consumer products industries.

Kate also has experience with trademark filings and infringement litigation, as well as domain name issues and UDRP complaints.