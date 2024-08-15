In addition to representing clients in products and premises liability litigation involving allegations of toxic exposure, Katharine provides pre-litigation counsel to manufacturers and employers on legal risks relating to both established and novel environmental and workplace exposure issues (e.g., asbestos, benzene, combustible/inhalable dusts, PFAS, and SARS-CoV-2). She has also led both plaintiff- and defense-side briefing efforts in state and federal actions involving commercial contracts and consumer product claims.

While at William & Mary Law School, Katharine was selected as a Legal Writing & Practice Fellow and was awarded the Gambrell Professionalism Award and Thomas Jefferson Prize for best student note at graduation.