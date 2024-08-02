Overview

Katherine provides thoughtful but aggressive representation to businesses and their executives to solve their most complicated legal problems. She has extensive experience managing high-stakes commercial and trade secrets litigation in state and federal courts nationwide. Katherine has also guided clients through difficult interactions with administrative agencies and claimants to resolve disputes before lawsuits are ever filed.

Experience

  • Represented Spotlight Ticket Management, Inc. as second chair in month-long jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court against StubHub, Inc., resulting in a jury award of $16.3 million for breach of contract, tortious interference with contract, and tortious interference with prospective economic advantage.
  • Represented the Cleveland Guardians Roller Derby in a trademark infringement lawsuit against the former Cleveland Indians baseball franchise.
  • Obtained complete defense verdict on retaliation and wrongful termination claims in arbitration brought by a former employee against a big-box retailer client in Massachusetts.
  • Conducted direct examination of accounting expert and cross examination of adverse accounting expert in jury trial in Denver County District Court in claims for breach of contract and violation of the Colorado Wage Act.
  • Secured complete defense verdict in arbitration for a global talent solutions and business consulting firm on claims by a former employee for wrongful termination and retaliation.
  • Provided advice and counsel to real estate investment client regarding interactive process and reasonable accommodation under Americans with Disabilities Act, and obtained complete defense ruling on summary judgment after the employee’s termination and subsequent lawsuit.
  • Provides advice and counsel on employment matters, including reasonable accommodations and interactive process under the ADA, sexual harassment prevention training, and compliance with California wage and hour laws.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Selected as a Rising Star for Employment Litigation, San Francisco Magazine and Northern California Super Lawyers Magazine, 2017-2024
  • Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for Labor and Employment Law–Management (2022-2025), Litigation–Labor and Employment (2023-2025), Financial Services Regulation Law (2025)
  • 2018 and 2025 Recipient of the Burton Award, Law 360 Distinguished Legal Writing (Law Firm), Burton Foundation in association with the US Library of Congress.

Insights

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, with distinction, Chief Managing Editor, McGeorge Law Review, 2014

BS, California State University, Sacramento, 2010

Admissions

California

District of Columbia

New York

Ohio

Languages

  • English
  • Spanish
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