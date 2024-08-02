Katherine P. Deegan
Associate
Overview
Katherine provides thoughtful but aggressive representation to businesses and their executives to solve their most complicated legal problems. She has extensive experience managing high-stakes commercial and trade secrets litigation in state and federal courts nationwide. Katherine has also guided clients through difficult interactions with administrative agencies and claimants to resolve disputes before lawsuits are ever filed.
Experience
- Represented Spotlight Ticket Management, Inc. as second chair in month-long jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court against StubHub, Inc., resulting in a jury award of $16.3 million for breach of contract, tortious interference with contract, and tortious interference with prospective economic advantage.
- Represented the Cleveland Guardians Roller Derby in a trademark infringement lawsuit against the former Cleveland Indians baseball franchise.
- Obtained complete defense verdict on retaliation and wrongful termination claims in arbitration brought by a former employee against a big-box retailer client in Massachusetts.
- Conducted direct examination of accounting expert and cross examination of adverse accounting expert in jury trial in Denver County District Court in claims for breach of contract and violation of the Colorado Wage Act.
- Secured complete defense verdict in arbitration for a global talent solutions and business consulting firm on claims by a former employee for wrongful termination and retaliation.
- Provided advice and counsel to real estate investment client regarding interactive process and reasonable accommodation under Americans with Disabilities Act, and obtained complete defense ruling on summary judgment after the employee’s termination and subsequent lawsuit.
- Provides advice and counsel on employment matters, including reasonable accommodations and interactive process under the ADA, sexual harassment prevention training, and compliance with California wage and hour laws.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Rising Star for Employment Litigation, San Francisco Magazine and Northern California Super Lawyers Magazine, 2017-2024
- Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for Labor and Employment Law–Management (2022-2025), Litigation–Labor and Employment (2023-2025), Financial Services Regulation Law (2025)
- 2018 and 2025 Recipient of the Burton Award, Law 360 Distinguished Legal Writing (Law Firm), Burton Foundation in association with the US Library of Congress.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 21 Minute ReadAugust 2, 2024Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
- 6 Minute ReadDecember 4, 2025Publication
- 7 Minute ReadSeptember 23, 2024Publication
- September 19, 2024Publication
- March 14, 2024Publication
- July 20, 2023Publication
- May 25, 2023Publication
- Summer 2021Publication
- March 2021Publication
- June 19, 2020Publication
- June 8, 2020PublicationCo-authorAppellate ruling addresses legality of unlimited vacation policies, Daily Journal
Blog Posts
- October 15, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- September 2, 2025Hunton Retail Law Resource
- May 14, 2025Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- September 17, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
News
- 14 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2025News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 4, 2025News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadJune 27, 2024News
- May 30, 2024Media Mention
- 4 Minute ReadMay 28, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 27, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 6, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 24, 2022News
- January 5, 2022Media MentionFeaturedMeet the Pets Helping California Attorneys Get Through the Pandemic, The Recorder
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 27, 2021News
- 4 Minute ReadOctober 27, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 7, 2021News
Education
JD, University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, with distinction, Chief Managing Editor, McGeorge Law Review, 2014
BS, California State University, Sacramento, 2010
Admissions
California
District of Columbia
New York
Ohio
Languages
- English
- Spanish
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
Analysis and Development In Employment & Labor Issues