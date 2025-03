Katie advises clients on a wide range of state and local tax matters, including tax planning and controversy issues related to multistate income, franchise, sales and use, and real estate transfer taxes. In addition to her experience with state and local tax matters, she also provides guidance on federal tax issues, including withholding, payroll taxes, information reporting compliance, and tax aspects of public and private offerings of debt and equity securities.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Katie worked at a Big Four accounting firm, assisting clients with various state and local tax types. Katie is an active member of the New York City Bar Association’s SALT committee.