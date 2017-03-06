Katie represents sophisticated lenders, investors, and developers in complex commercial real estate transactions. Katie focuses on commercial real estate transactions, with an emphasis on real estate finance transactions for financial institutions and real estate investors, including institutional lenders, REITs, and real estate private equity funds. These transactions include commercial real estate mortgage and mezzanine loan originations, construction and development, loan syndications and participations, public debt and equity financings, asset-based loans, and loan workouts and restructurings. She also advises clients in connection with retail and office leasing matters, and real estate acquisitions and dispositions.

Katie is a member of the firm’s Pro Bono Committee and regularly coordinates and participates in the DC Office’s Elder Law Clinic, which the firm runs in partnership with Legal Services of Northern Virginia.