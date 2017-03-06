Katherine C. Pickens
Katie represents sophisticated lenders, investors, and developers in complex commercial real estate transactions. Katie focuses on commercial real estate transactions, with an emphasis on real estate finance transactions for financial institutions and real estate investors, including institutional lenders, REITs, and real estate private equity funds. These transactions include commercial real estate mortgage and mezzanine loan originations, construction and development, loan syndications and participations, public debt and equity financings, asset-based loans, and loan workouts and restructurings. She also advises clients in connection with retail and office leasing matters, and real estate acquisitions and dispositions.
Katie is a member of the firm’s Pro Bono Committee and regularly coordinates and participates in the DC Office’s Elder Law Clinic, which the firm runs in partnership with Legal Services of Northern Virginia.
- Represented a real estate investor in the origination of a $62 million construction loan, consisting of both mortgage and mezzanine financing secured by a property located in New York City, for the purpose of constructing a new life sciences building.
- Represented a real estate private equity fund in connection with the origination of a $70.8 million mortgage loan, secured by a hotel located in Washington, DC.
- Represented an institutional lender in connection with the origination of a $100 million syndicated mortgage loan, secured by a 129,000- square-foot data center in Ashburn, Virginia.
- Represented a real estate private equity fund in connection with an $86 million mortgage loan, secured by a hotel located in Arlington, Virginia.
- Represented an institutional lender in connection with the origination of a $65 million syndicated mortgage loan, secured by an office building in Manhattan.
- Represented an institutional lender in connection with a $65 million subscription line of credit to a REIT borrower.
- Represented a lender, as bond purchaser, in connection with several non-bank qualified, tax-exempt construction loans to construct affordable family housing projects in Washington, DC.
- Represented various lenders in connection with financing for the acquisition of several gas station portfolios, totaling more than 300 stations in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC.
- Represented clients in connection with real estate acquisitions, dispositions, office and retail leasing, construction, corporate formation and corporate governance issues.
- Represented lenders in various transactions secured by real and personal property.
- Represented lead and participating lenders and borrowers in syndicated commercial loan transactions, secured and unsecured.
JD, George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, magna cum laude, Senior Notes Editor, George Mason Law Review, 2007
BA, English, Hamilton College, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, 2002
District of Columbia
Virginia