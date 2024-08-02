Katherine P. Sandberg
Associate
Overview
Katherine incorporates value, efficiency, and creativity to aggressively represent clients in complex state and federal employment, commercial, and trade secrets litigation. Katherine has extensive experience in high-stakes commercial and trade secrets litigation managing complex litigation nationwide. Katherine has a demonstrated track record in federal and state courts. Moreover, she has guided clients through difficult interactions with administrative agencies and claimants to resolve disputes before lawsuits are ever filed.
Experience
- Represents consumer products company in unfair competition lawsuits and state common law claims.
- Represent manufacturing client in commercial and IP litigation in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts regarding allegations of breach of memorandum of understanding, alleged misappropriation of trade secrets and confidential information, breach of non-disclosure agreements, and breach of joint development agreement.
- Provide defense and mediation strategy to construction industry client regarding allegations of corporate raiding and tortious interference.
- Defended international package shipping company in wage and hour class actions, harassment and discrimination claims, and breach of contract disputes.
- Drafted amicus curiae brief to the California Supreme Court on behalf of trade association client regarding applicability of arbitration agreements on the Berman hearing process.
- Prosecuted suit under the Defend Trade Secrets Act and the California Uniform Trade Secrets Act on behalf of an insurance company arising from the theft of client data by a former employee and his new employer.
- Provides advice and counsel on employment matters, including reasonable accommodations and interactive process under the ADA AB 1825 sexual harassment prevention training, and compliance with California wage and hour laws.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Rising Star for Employment Litigation, San Francisco Magazine and Northern California Super Lawyers Magazine, 2017-2024
- Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for Labor and Employment Law–Management (2022-2025), Litigation–Labor and Employment (2023-2025), Financial Services Regulation Law (2025)
- Selected as a Super Lawyer in Employment Litigation, Northern California Super Lawyers magazine, 2016–2017
- 2018 Recipient of the Burton Award, Law 360 Distinguished Legal Writing (Law Firm), Burton Foundation in association with the US Library of Congress.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 21 Minute ReadAugust 2, 2024Legal Update
Publications
- 7 Minute ReadSeptember 23, 2024Publication
- September 19, 2024Publication
- March 14, 2024Publication
- July 20, 2023Publication
- May 25, 2023Publication
- Summer 2021Publication
- March 2021Publication
- June 19, 2020Publication
- June 8, 2020PublicationCo-authorAppellate ruling addresses legality of unlimited vacation policies, Daily Journal
- November 11, 2019PublicationCo-authorEEO-1 Reporting Update: How We Got Here and What You Need to Know, Workforce
- October 31, 2019PublicationCo-authorHow to Keep the Human Element at the Forefront of HR in the Digital Age, Workspan
- August 12, 2019Publication
Blog Posts
- September 17, 2024Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 4, 2025News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadJune 27, 2024News
- May 30, 2024Media Mention
- 4 Minute ReadMay 28, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 27, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 6, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 24, 2022News
- January 5, 2022Media MentionFeaturedMeet the Pets Helping California Attorneys Get Through the Pandemic, The Recorder
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 27, 2021News
- 4 Minute ReadOctober 27, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 7, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 15, 2019Media Mention
Education
JD, University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, with distinction, Chief Managing Editor, McGeorge Law Review, 2014
BS, California State University, Sacramento, 2010
Admissions
California
District of Columbia
Ohio
Languages
- English
- Spanish