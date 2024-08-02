Overview

Katherine incorporates value, efficiency, and creativity to aggressively represent clients in complex state and federal employment, commercial, and trade secrets litigation. Katherine has extensive experience in high-stakes commercial and trade secrets litigation managing complex litigation nationwide. Katherine has a demonstrated track record in federal and state courts. Moreover, she has guided clients through difficult interactions with administrative agencies and claimants to resolve disputes before lawsuits are ever filed.

Experience

  • Represents consumer products company in unfair competition lawsuits and state common law claims.
  • Represent manufacturing client in commercial and IP litigation in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts regarding allegations of breach of memorandum of understanding, alleged misappropriation of trade secrets and confidential information, breach of non-disclosure agreements, and breach of joint development agreement.
  • Provide defense and mediation strategy to construction industry client regarding allegations of corporate raiding and tortious interference.
  • Defended international package shipping company in wage and hour class actions, harassment and discrimination claims, and breach of contract disputes.
  • Drafted amicus curiae brief to the California Supreme Court on behalf of trade association client regarding applicability of arbitration agreements on the Berman hearing process.
  • Prosecuted suit under the Defend Trade Secrets Act and the California Uniform Trade Secrets Act on behalf of an insurance company arising from the theft of client data by a former employee and his new employer.
  • Provides advice and counsel on employment matters, including reasonable accommodations and interactive process under the ADA AB 1825 sexual harassment prevention training, and compliance with California wage and hour laws.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Selected as a Rising Star for Employment Litigation, San Francisco Magazine and Northern California Super Lawyers Magazine, 2017-2024
  • Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for Labor and Employment Law–Management (2022-2025), Litigation–Labor and Employment (2023-2025), Financial Services Regulation Law (2025)
  • Selected as a Super Lawyer in Employment Litigation, Northern California Super Lawyers magazine, 2016–2017
  • 2018 Recipient of the Burton Award, Law 360 Distinguished Legal Writing (Law Firm), Burton Foundation in association with the US Library of Congress.

Education

JD, University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, with distinction, Chief Managing Editor, McGeorge Law Review, 2014

BS, California State University, Sacramento, 2010

Admissions

California

District of Columbia

Ohio

Languages

  • English
  • Spanish
